Cell Culture Vessels Market to Reach $17.59 Billion by 2034, Driven by 15.18% CAGR Growth

The global cell culture vessels market size was valued at USD 4.28 billion in 2024 and is projected to surpass USD 17.59 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 15.18% from 2024 to 2034. The rising utilization of cell culture vessels for further studying molecular and cellular biology boosts the growth of the cell culture vessels market.

Market Overview

Cell culture vessels are designed to offer a suitable environment for the growth of cells in the in vivo conditions, mimicking the ones of the cell’s origin. These vessels must be large enough, provide good forced air circulation, and enable temperature control. These vessels are made from several types of materials, like stainless steel, plastics, and glass. These different materials serve various purposes. The cell culture vessels market is experiencing significant growth due to the growing research and development activities for molecular and cellular biology.

Cell culture vessels create a controlled microenvironment, which is essential for the proper growth of cells. These vessels allow for the adjustment of certain aspects like light quality, microbial protection, and airflow. The increasing investments by the public and private sectors for stem cell research and advancements in cell culture technologies contribute to market growth. A rise in demand for novel therapeutics and vaccines because of the growing prevalence of various life-threatening diseases will further boost the market growth.

Major Trends in the Cell Culture Vessels Market

Increasing Research and Development Activities

With the rising need for novel therapies, there is a strong emphasis on research and development activities in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. Cell culture plays a crucial role in the development of novel therapeutics, drugs, and vaccines. In the aftermath of COVID-19, the need for rapid development of new treatments and vaccines has increased. This further boosts the demand for cell culture vessels to address healthcare challenges. In addition, rising government investments in stem cell research support market expansion.

Demand for Regenerative Medicine

The increasing demand for regenerative medicine is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Regenerative medicine is a personalized approach where treatments are tailored to individual patients. The development of regenerative medicine relies on cell culture techniques to grow and manipulate cells. This, in turn, boosts the need for cell culture vessels. In addition, researchers use cells or organoids that are derived from patients to study disease mechanisms, requiring cell culture vessels to store them.

Rising Instances of Chronic Diseases

The rising instances of chronic diseases, especially cancer and diabetes, across the world contribute to market expansion. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), almost 20% of deaths in the European region are caused by cancer. This highlights the need for tailored therapies to reduce this burden. Cell culture techniques are essential in studying disease mechanics, and further help develop targeted therapies. In addition, the growing geriatric population around the world contributes to market growth, as older adults are more prone to chronic diseases.

Regional Insights

North America’s Sustained Dominance in the Market: What till 2034?

North America dominated the cell culture vessels market with the largest share by 36% in 2023. The region’s stronghold in this market is attributed to several factors, such as a well-established biopharmaceutical industry, robust healthcare infrastructure, and rising healthcare expenditure. The region is expected to sustain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The rising investments in research and development is likely to support regional market growth. With the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, there is a high demand for stem cell and gene therapies. This, in turn, boosts the need for cell culture techniques, contributing to market expansion. According to the American Cancer Society, about 2,041,910 new cancer cases and 618,120 cancer deaths are projected to occur in the U.S. in 2025.

The Role of Asia Pacific in Shaping the Cell Culture Vessels Market

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the market in the coming years. The region is witnessing rapid growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The rising investments in R&D and increasing government funding to accelerate the development of novel therapeutics boost the growth of the market.

Countries like China and Japan are expected to play major roles in the Asia Pacific cell culture vessels market. This is mainly due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases and the increasing patient population, which are boosting the demand for innovative drugs. With the growing emphasis on R&D, the utilization of cell culture techniques has increased for various applications, leading to an increased need for cell culture vessels. In addition, there is a high demand for personalized therapeutics and regenerative medicine, contributing to regional market growth.

Market Segmentation

Product Insights

The bags segment held the largest share of the market in 2024. This is mainly due to their ease of use, cost-effectiveness, and flexibility compared to other products. Bags are made out of composite material, which has low density. They are the most common vessels used for cultural media and have applications across different processes in cell culture. The disposable bioreactor systems and sterile connection techniques eliminated the need for expensive modifications for the bags. The demand for customized cell culture bags has increased, which increases the delivery rate needed for cell expansion in different applications of cell therapies. The ability to reduce the risk of cell culture contamination and provide sterility and closed cell culture make these bags popular.

The flasks segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR in the coming years. Flasks find applications in small-scale to large-scale cultures. Due to their flexibility, they fulfill different purposes. Flasks are designed to support equal division and even growth and reduce clumping. The increasing demand for flasks in laboratories due to their ability to efficiently support various cell culture processes boosts segmental growth.

Type Insights

The single-use segment registered dominance in the cell culture vessels market by holding the largest share in 2024. Single-use vessels are safer than reusable vessels. These bags are used once and then discarded, eliminating the risk of cross-contamination between experiments. Since they are used only once, the need for cleaning or sterilization is also reduced. On the other hand, the reusable segment is anticipated to grow rapidly in the coming years. Reusable vessels are fixed containers with specifically defined connection points. These vessels are favored for their durability and cost-effectiveness in the long run.

End-use Insights

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment led the market in 2024. These companies are the major end-users of cell culture vessels, as they require cell culture vessels to produce biologics, such as synthetic hormones, enzymes, monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, leukocytes, and lymphokines. Using cell culture vessels enables pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to boost the cell culture performance for biologics. The growing participation of these companies in R&D activities and focus on drug discovery and development further bolstered segmental growth.

Competitive Landscape

The market is growing at a significant pace, as market players are making efforts to bring innovations to the market. Key players operating in the cell culture vessels market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., STEMCELL Technologies, Merck KGaA, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Corning Incorporated, Wilson Wolf, DWK Life Sciences, Cell Culture Company, LLC, VWR International, LLC., Danaher, and Sartorius Stedim Biotech. These companies are focusing on strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their footprints worldwide.

In April 2024, a well-established company, Fujifilm Corporation, announced the investment of USD 1.2 billion in its Large-Scale Cell Culture CDMO Business to expand the planned FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies end-to-end bio-manufacturing facility in Holly Springs, North Carolina, bringing the total investment in the facility to over USD 3.2 billion. Teiichi Goto, president, chief executive officer, and representative director at FUJIFILM Corporation, said, “This investment is an important step to accelerate the growth of our biopharmaceutical CDMO business. We are pleased to continue investing to grow our cell culture manufacturing capabilities in North Carolina,” he added.

Recent Development in the Market

• In June 2024, a team of researcher from the Department of Bioengineering (BE), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), designed a novel 3D hydrogel culture system that mimics the mammalian lung environment. The system can track and study how tuberculosis bacteria infect lung cells. It also helps test the efficacy of therapeutics used to treat TB.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

• Bags

• 2D Bags

• Up to 10L

• 11L - 100L

• Above 100L

• 3D Bags

• 5L - 100L

• 101L - 500L

• 501L - 1500L

• Above 1500L

• Flasks

• T-flasks

• Spinner Flasks

• Gas Permeable Membrane Flasks

• Others

• Plates

• Up to 5 Well

• 6 Well - 15 Well

• 16 Well - 50 Well

• 51 Well - 100 Well

• 101 Well - 500 Well

• Above 500 Well

• Bottles

• Up to 100 mL

• 101 mL - 500 mL

• 501 mL - 1000 mL

• Dishes

• 30 mm - 60 mm

• 61 mm - 100 mm

• 101 mm - 150 mm

• Tubes

By Type

• Reusable

• Single-use

By End-use

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Academic & Research Institutes

• CMOs & CROs

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

