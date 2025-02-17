Upstream Bioprocessing Market Size to Reach $105.46 Bn by 2034

The global upstream bioprocessing market size was US$ 27.61 billion in 2024 and is expected to attain around US$ 105.46 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 14.34% from 2025 to 2034. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing demand biologics and biopharmaceuticals.

Get All the Details in Our Solutions – Download Brochure: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-brochure/5353

Market Overview

The upstream bioprocessing is a process that involves the identification and screening of microorganisms, the growth of bacteria in bioreactors, and the preparation of culture media. This processing is the initial stage of the production of biopharmaceuticals, such as microbial cells or culturing cells to develop proteins. The increase in efficiency of the manufacturing processes, consistently high quality, and reduced cost of production are advantages of upstream bioprocessing.

The upstream bioprocessing market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, biologics, and vaccines. Upstream bioprocessing provides numerous benefits, such as accelerating research advancement and improving cell culture media. Upstream bioprocessing enables cell growth using several cells from different cell lines. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide is driving the market growth. In addition, the increasing demand for novel drugs, vaccines, and therapeutics contributes to the market's growth.

Elevate your healthcare strategy with Towards Healthcare. Enhance efficiency and drive better outcomes—schedule a call today: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Major Trends in the Upstream Bioprocessing Market

Increasing Outsourcing of Bioprocessing

With the significant increase in the demand for biopharmaceuticals, such as vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and recombinant protein, the outsourcing of bioprocessing activities is increasing. Outsourcing bioprocessing activities to CMOs allows biopharmaceutical companies to focus on their core competencies, save costs, and boost productivity.

Major biopharmaceutical companies are increasingly shifting toward CMOs to accelerate biopharmaceutical manufacturing. By outsourcing bioprocessing activities, companies can reduce operational costs, which allows them to allocate resources more effectively. This, in turn, reduces the costs of final products.

Rising Usage of Single-use Bioprocessing

The usage of single-use bioprocessing (SUB) is increasing in biopharmaceutical manufacturing due to the growing awareness of their benefits. Single-use bioprocessing technologies provide several benefits in comparison to multi-use technologies. They reduce the risk of cross-contamination, ultimately improving biopharmaceuticals' quality. They also offer greater flexibility in scaling production. Rising technological advancements in single-use technologies are making them a popular choice. The agility of these technologies for upstream bioprocessing helps manufacturers adapt to changing trends quickly. These technologies can quickly adjust to production volumes, optimizing resource utilization and minimizing costs.

Increasing Investments in Research and Development

There is a high demand for novel drugs and therapeutics. This has directly led to an increased investment in research and development. Funding from the government and other healthcare organizations for research and development activities accelerates the development of new biologics, which significantly fuels the growth of the market.

For instance, in September 2023, the Union Health Minister of India launched a Rs 5,000 crore scheme to promote research and development in the pharmaceuticals and medical technology sectors, including a program to fund more than Rs 1100 crore in nine pharmaceutical companies for carrying out research.

Get the latest insights on healthcare industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

Insights from Key Regions

North America’s Reign in Upstream Bioprocessing

North America registered dominance in the market in 2024. This is mainly due to the increased production of biologics for novel therapeutics. The presence of a large number of key players in the region plays a crucial role in market expansion. The increase in investments in research and development activities further influences the market. Biopharmaceutical and biologics manufacturers in this region are attempting to streamline various processes.

The U.S. and Canada play a major role in the North American upstream bioprocessing market. The well-established healthcare infrastructure of these countries is expected to drive market growth. Innovations in bioprocessing technologies, supportive regulatory policies accelerating approvals of biopharmaceuticals, and the rapid expansion of biotechnology companies also boost market growth. In addition, governments of these countries are investing heavily in R&D to support healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, contributing to market growth.

Asia Pacific: The Fastest-growing Region

Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region in the upstream bioprocessing market. The increase in healthcare expenditure, rising investments in R&D of biopharmaceuticals, and the rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare industries are major factors driving the growth of the regional market. Relatively lower costs of manufacturing drugs are attracting North American and European companies in the region.

Countries like Japan, China, and India are expected to play a major role in the Asia Pacific upstream bioprocessing market. In Japan, the ongoing technological advancements in upstream technologies and the high funding for research and development activities will boost market growth. The increase in biopharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities in China and the expansion of the biotechnology sector in India further support regional market growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Market Segmentation

Product Insights

The bioreactors/fermenters segment led the market with the largest share in 2024. The adaptability of bioreactors/fermenters makes them extremely useful for different biological processes. The operations of bioreactors vary depending on biological processes that are being conducted, the use of biomaterials, and product requirements. The increase in demand for disposable bioreactors supports segmental growth. On the other hand, the cell culture products segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR in the coming years. This is mainly due to the rising utilization of cell culture media.

Workflow Insights

The cell culture segment dominated the market in 2024. Cell culture systems reduce the processing time by providing higher titer. The bioprocessing of cell culture products is able to enhance the quality of monoclonal antibody products, gene/cell therapies, and vaccines. The rising research and development activities related to cell therapies and drugs further contribute to segmental growth. On the other hand, the media preparation segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Media preparation involves the creation of media compositions. Media promotes the growth and proliferation of desired cells, supporting segmental growth.

Use Type Insights

The multi-use segment held the largest share of the upstream bioprocessing market in 2024. Multi-use systems need a one-time investment. They are suitable for large-scale bioprocessing and can help control pH and oxygen levels. Multi-use systems have a wide range of applications. Moreover, the single-use segment is likely to grow at the fastest rate throughout the assessment years. The demand for single-use systems is rising due to the reduced risk of cross-contamination, supporting segmental growth.

Mode Insights

The in-house segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024. This is mainly due to the increased adoption of in-house bioprocessing. It helps in a nutritious culture medium, ensuring the cells are growing and multiplying as required. It also helps with temperature control. Such features are major factors that contribute to segmental growth. On the other hand, the outsourced segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR over the studied period. This is primarily due to the rising outsourcing of bioprocessing activities.

Competitive Landscape

The upstream bioprocessing market is poised to grow at a steady rate in the next few years. Some of the prominent players competing in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Corning Incorporated, Sartorius AG, Eppendorf AG, Danaher, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Applikon Biotechnology, PBS Biotech, Inc., Lonza, VWR International, LLC, Meissner Filtration Products, Inc., Repligen Corporation, and others. These companies are focusing on various strategies to bring innovations to the market and expand their presence worldwide.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

• Bioprocess Bags Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/bioprocess-bags-market-sizing

• Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/biotechnology-reagents-and-kits-market-sizing

• Medical Biomimetics Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/medical-biomimetics-market-sizing

• Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/cardiac-biomarkers-market-sizing

• Biosimulation Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/biosimulation-market-sizing

• Synthetic Biology Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/synthetic-biology-market-sizing

• Bioinformatics Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/bioinformatics-market-sizing

• Cancer Biomarkers Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/cancer-biomarkers-market-sizing

• Biomarkers Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/biomarkers-market-sizing

• Biological PCR Technology Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/biological-pcr-technology-market-sizing

• Biomedical Refrigerator Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/biomedical-refrigerator-market-sizing

Recent Developments

• In August 2023, Sartorius and Repligen Corporation introduced an integrated bioreactor system, Sartorius Biostat Stirred-Tank Reactor (STR). This bioreactor incorporates Repligen’s XCell Alternating Tangential Flow (ATF) upstream intensification technology, which is intended to simplify intensified seed train and N perfusion implementation for biopharmaceutical manufacturers.

• In May 2023, Getinge signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in High Purity New England, Inc., a leading US-based company in the fastest-growing areas of custom single-use solutions for bioprocessing applications.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

• Bioreactors/Fermenters

• Cell Culture Products

• Filters

• Bioreactors Accessories

• Bags & Containers

• Others

By Workflow

• Media Preparation

• Cell Culture

• Cell Separation

By Use Type

• Multi-use

• Single-use

By Mode

• In-house

• Outsourced

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Discover our detailed Table of Contents (TOC) for the Upstream Bioprocessing Market @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/table-of-content/upstream-bioprocessing-market-sizing

Invest in Our Premium Strategic Solution @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5353

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Gain access to the latest insights and statistics in the healthcare industry by subscribing to our Annual Membership. Stay updated on healthcare industry segmentation with detailed reports, market trends, and expert analysis tailored to your needs. Stay ahead of the curve with valuable resources and strategic recommendations. Join today to unlock a wealth of knowledge and opportunities in the dynamic world of healthcare: Get a Subscription

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations. We are a global strategy consulting firm that assists business leaders in gaining a competitive edge and accelerating growth. We are a provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations.

Browse our Brand-New Journals:

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-healthcare