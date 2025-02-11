Global Peptide Synthesis Market Size to Reach $2.28 Bn by 2034 Growing at a 12.74% CAGR

The global peptide synthesis market size was valued at USD 686.59 million in 2024 and is projected to reach around USD 2277.59 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 12.74% between 2025 and 2034. The growth of the peptide synthesis market is driven by the rising demand for peptide-based therapies and increasing research and development activities.

An Overview and Growth Potential of the Market

The peptide synthesis market is witnessing rapid growth due to the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases and advancements in peptide-based drug delivery systems. The market has been transformed by developments in peptide synthesis techniques, such as automated methods, solid-phase synthesis, and solution-phase synthesis, which make it possible to produce peptides with high yield and purity.

Innovative drug development, sophisticated biotechnological products, and a better comprehension of protein structure and function have all been made possible by peptides. The influence of peptide synthesis to enhance human health and address intricate biological problems is anticipated to grow even more as technology advances. Numerous key players competing in the market are investing heavily in research and development activities to expand the capabilities of peptides, contributing to market expansion.

Major Trends in the Peptide Synthesis Market

• Rising Therapeutic Applications of Peptides: Medicinal properties of peptides, including high specificity, high affinity for targets, and low side effects, have increased their use in therapeutic applications in recent years. Peptides are used in therapeutics as well as diagnostics. They play a crucial role in treating various diseases, such as cancer and diabetes.

• Increasing Approvals for Peptide Drugs: The rising approvals for peptide drugs drive the market growth. According to the FDA, the number of drug applications presented to peptide drug products has rapidly increased. To improve public access to these vital drugs, generic versions of these products must be made available. The market for peptide synthesis has been expanding rapidly due to the FDA's approval of therapeutic peptides for various uses. For instance, in December 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Victoza (liraglutide injection) 18 milligram/3 milliliter, a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, as the first generic reference. It is recommended as a supplement to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults and pediatric patients with type 2 diabetes who are 10 years of age and older.

• Growing Demand for Novel Cancer Treatments: Cancer is currently being treated with a variety of novel peptide-based therapies. Because of the special benefits of peptides, including their low molecular weight, capacity to target tumor cells precisely, and minimal toxicity in healthy tissues, chemotherapy based on peptides has attracted much interest.

• Expanding Applications in Cosmetics: The growing demand for innovative skincare and anti-aging products is driving the growth of the market. Peptides can prevent premature skin aging, enhance the skin's barrier function, moisturize the skin, shield the skin from UV rays, and reduce inflammation and acne. Certain peptides promote skin health, making them ideal ingredients in anti-aging formulations.

Regional Insights

North America’s Sustained Dominance in the Market

North America dominated the peptide synthesis market with the major share in 2024. This is mainly due to its well-established pharmaceutical industry. The rising incidence of chronic illnesses like diabetes and cancer is driving the demand for peptide-based therapeutics. Significant rise in investments in advanced synthesis technologies and increased funding for accelerating the development of personalized medicine further bolstered the market in the region.

The U.S. has made significant contributions to market growth. This is primarily due to the increasing investments in research and development. For example, in September 2024, MBX Biosciences, a company that focuses on creating peptide therapies to treat metabolic and endocrine disorders, including obesity, sought a valuation of up to US$ 482.5 million in its initial public offering in the U.S. The availability of advanced synthesis techniques further fuels the market growth.

Asia Pacific: The Fastest Growing Region

Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region in the peptide synthesis market due to rising government investments in research activities. The prevalence of chronic diseases is increasing at a rapid pace, highlighting the need for peptide drugs due to their efficacy in treating a range of chronic diseases. Governments of various Asian countries are investing in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research to foster innovations. The increasing emphasis on drug development and the growing demand for personalized medicine further contribute to regional market growth.

Market Segmentation

Product Insights

The reagents & consumables segment dominated the market in 2024. Reagents & consumable, such as coupling reagents, amino acids, and resins, play a crucial role in creating peptides that contain highly functionalized or non-standard amino acids. Peptide coupling reagents are materials or compounds that help amino acids form peptide bonds with one another so that peptides can be synthesized. The rising investments in pharmaceutical R&D further bolster the segment.

Technology Insights

The liquid phase peptide synthesis (LPPS) segment led the peptide synthesis market in 2024. This is mainly due to its potential to improve the scalability of peptides and lower reagent consumption. LLPS yields high-quality peptides, making it a preferred choice for researchers. Green chemistry principles are met by LPPS, enabling the large-scale production of peptides while minimizing the use of surplus reagents and solvents. The increased production of LPPS augmented the segment.

• In September 2024, Snapdragon Chemistry, a Cambrex company, successfully developed a new liquid-phase peptide synthesis (LPPS) technology that utilizes traditional active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) batch reactors and continuous flow, obviating the dependency on specialized, solid-phase reactors. This new LPPS technology reduces the need for solvent and reagents compared to standard solid-state peptide synthesis processes.

Application Insights

The therapeutics segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024. This is mainly due to the increased use of peptides or polypeptides (oligomers or short polymers of amino acids) to treat various diseases. Peptide therapeutics have proven effective in urology, respiratory, oncology, metabolic, cardiovascular, and antimicrobial applications. The increased approvals for peptide drugs further propelled the segmental growth.

End-use Insights

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment registered dominance in the market in 2024. This is mainly due to the increased focus on drug discovery and development. Peptide pharmacophores have become important in drug discovery because of their potential therapeutic applications and versatility. Proteins and peptides are common targets for drug discovery in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology firms actively participate in R&D development programs, further support segmental growth.

Competitive Landscape

The peptide synthesis market continues to evolve rapidly, with 2024 witnessing significant advancements and a dynamic competitive landscape. Key players operating in the market include Aapptec Peptides, AnaSpec, Aragen Life Sciences, Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services, Bachem Holding, Biomatik, Bio-Synthesis, Inc., CPC Scientific, GenScript Biotech, LifeTein LLC, ProteoGenix, Sigma Aldrich, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and USV India.

Recent Developments

• In October 2024, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, a US-based company, announced a plan to invest around USD 200 million in India over the next four to five years to build two new manufacturing facilities in Ahmedabad, focusing on peptide synthesis and advanced sterile fill-finish manufacturing.

• In May 2024, Donaldson Company, Inc. and PolyPeptide Group AG, a world leader in peptide manufacturing, announced their partnership to develop a production-scale solvent recovery system for peptide purification. The partnership aims to introduce a pioneering solution for reclaiming and purifying acetonitrile in peptide purification.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

• Reagents & Consumables

• Resins

• Amino Acids

• Coupling Reagents

• Dyes & Fluorescent Labeling Reagents

• Others

• Equipment

• Peptide Synthesizers

• Lyophilizers

• Chromatography Equipment

• Others

• Services

By Technology

• Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS)

• Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS)

• Hybrid Technology

By Application

• Therapeutics

• Cancer

• Metabolic

• Cardiovascular Disorder

• Respiratory

• Gastrointestinal Disorders

• Infectious Diseases

• Pain

• Dermatology

• CNS

• Renal

• Others

• Diagnosis

• Research

By End-Use

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization/Contract Research Organization

• Academic & Research Institutes

By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

