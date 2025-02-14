Cell Therapy Market Size Uplifts USD 44.39 Bn at 22.69% Healthy CAGR by 2034

The global cell therapy market size was USD 5.88 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 44.39 billion by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.69% between 2025 and 2034. The growth of the cell therapy market is driven by the increase in investments in research and development and advancements in biotechnology.

Get All the Details in Our Solutions – Download Brochure: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-brochure/5210

Overview and Growth Potential of the Market

Cell therapy refers to a treatment that involves the use of living cells to treat diseases. The cell therapy market has been experiencing significant growth due to the rising awareness about the benefits of cell therapies. They help regenerate damaged tissues and organs. They have the potential to treat a range of conditions, such as cancer, autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, urinary issues, spinal cord injuries, joint cartilage damage, immune system weakness, and neurological disorders.

Cell therapies target only damaged tissues, reducing the chances of getting damage to other tissues. Numerous cell types are used as part of a therapy or treatment for various illnesses. The demand for cellular therapy is increasing rapidly, contributing to the growth of the market. Transplanting human cells to replace or repair damaged tissue and/or cells is known as cellular therapy (CT). Cell therapies enhance patient outcomes due to their fewer side effects.

Major Trends in the Cell Therapy Market

• Demand for Regenerative Medicine: Patients with untreated illnesses and disorders are rapidly shifting toward regenerative medicine due to its ability to restore the functions of tissues or organs lost due to disease and injuries. Regenerative therapies can be tailored to individual patient needs. This personalization further improves treatment outcomes.

• Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and CVDs, is rising across the globe, which is a key factor boosting the demand for cell-based therapies. These therapies offer innovative treatment options to manage these conditions and provide long-term benefits. In addition, the rising investments in the development of targeted therapies to treat chronic diseases further contribute to market expansion.

Get the latest insights on healthcare industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

• Advancements in Technology: Technological advancements significantly boost the growth of the market. Innovations in technologies like gene editing, gene modification, and viral vectors are enhancing the effectiveness of cell therapies. These technologies further accelerate the production of cell therapies and reduce production costs.

• Increasing Government Support: Increasing government initiatives to support stem cell research through federal funding is considered particularly important in cell therapy. Governments of various nations are establishing programs and providing funding to accelerate the development of cell-based therapies. Furthermore, rising initiatives by regulatory bodies and other research organizations to promote stem cell therapies influence the market.

For Instance,

• In December 2023, the Department of Biotechnology's independent Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine (DBT-inStem) announced the start of a cutting-edge research project supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The project's goal is to create stem cell-based organoid models that will help de-risk targets and create new programs by generating reagents for the Gates Foundation's NHC (Non-Hormonal Contraceptive) initiative.

Regional Insights

Elevate your healthcare strategy with Towards Healthcare. Enhance efficiency and drive better outcomes—schedule a call today: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

North America’s Sustained Dominance in the Cell Therapy Market

North America dominated the market share by 59% with the largest share in 2023. Recent biotechnological developments like exosome-based therapies, single-cell RNA sequencing, and CRISPR technology have transformed stem cell research and opened up new avenues for precise genome editing and therapeutic interventions in North America. Rising instances of chronic illnesses and the easy accessibility to advanced genomic technologies further bolstered the market in the region. The region is expected to sustain its dominance in the market in the coming years. This is mainly due to the rising approvals for cell-based products and increasing investments to support cell-based therapies.

For Instance,

• In February 2024, AstraZeneca spent US$ 300 million on a state-of-the-art facility in Rockville, Maryland, to introduce its life-saving cell therapy platforms in the U.S. for crucial cancer trials.

When it comes to biopharmaceutical innovation, the U.S. is at the forefront. The country is home to many leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. There is a high demand for regenerative medicines due to the rising burden of chronic disorders. In addition, the increasing R&D activities contribute to market expansion.

Asia Pacific’s Influence on the Market

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period due to the growing demand for precision medicine and gene therapy. The rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries further supports the market. China, India, and Japan are leading the Asia Pacific cell therapy market. Governments of these countries are also making efforts to support stem cell research. For instance, the Indian government set up a long-awaited National Apex Committee for Stem Cell Research and Therapy (NAC-SCRT) to oversee stem cell research and therapy. Moreover, China has recently updated its policy on clinical studies of cell therapy after medical chaos occurred over the past few years. China has started implementing several regulations to create appropriate regulatory frameworks that support the development of cell therapy products.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Market Segmentation

Therapy Type Insights

The autologous therapy segment registered dominance in 2024. This is mainly due to the increased demand for stem cell therapies to treat various diseases. Autologous therapies have been proven to have the ability to cure rare diseases or greatly improve clinical outcomes for patients. Because autologous therapy is derived from the patient, there is also a low chance of graft versus host disease (GvHD) and other harmful autoimmune complications after transplantation. The rise in approvals for autologous therapies further bolstered the segment.

For Instance,

• In December 2023, the U.S. FDA approved two autologous gene therapy products, Lyfgenia (lovotibeglogene autotemcel by bluebird bio) and Casgevy (exagamglogene autotemcel by Vertex Pharmaceuticals), for the treatment of individuals with sickle cell.

Therapeutic Area Insights

The oncology segment dominated the cell therapy market with the largest share in 2024. This is primarily due to the rise in the prevalence of cancer worldwide. Cell therapy combat cancer cells in the event of a relapse. A treatment called adoptive cell therapy, sometimes referred to as cellular immunotherapy, uses the immune system's cells to eradicate cancer. Cell therapies have proven effective in treating cancer by improving the body's immune system. The rising demand for targeted therapies to treat cancer further contributes to segmental growth.

Competitive Landscape & Major Breakthroughs in the Market

The cell therapy market continues to evolve rapidly, with 2024 witnessing significant advancements and a dynamic competitive landscape. Some of the prominent players operating in the market include Novartis AG, 2seventy Bio Inc., Anterogen Co., Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Astellas Pharma Inc., M Aurion Biotech, EDIPOST, Atara Biotherapeutics, JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., S. BIOMEDICS, Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.l, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, JW Therapeutics, Nkarta, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., and others.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

• Cell Therapy Raw Materials Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/cell-therapy-raw-materials-market-sizing

• Cancer Stem Cells Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/cancer-stem-cells-market-sizing

• Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Production Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/induced-pluripotent-stem-cells-production-market-sizing

• Cell Culture Vessels Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/cell-culture-vessels-market-sizing

• Cell Culture Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/cell-culture-market-sizing

• Cell Culture Media Storage Containers Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/cell-culture-media-storage-containers-market-sizing

• Cell Counting Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/cell-counting-market-sizing

• Cell Separation Technologies Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/cell-separation-technologies-market-sizing

• 3D Cell Culture Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/3d-cell-culture-market-sizing

• Cell and Gene Therapy Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/cell-and-gene-therapy-market

Recent Developments

• In November 2024, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center announced the opening of its Institute for Cell Therapy Discovery & Innovation. The institute brings together clinical and research expertise to lead the world in developing and advancing cell therapies.

• In July 2024, Bioserve India launched its advanced stem cell products in India. These new products from REPROCELL aims to support innovation in scientific research and drug development, supporting advancements in regenerative medicine and therapeutic discovery in Indian Market.

• In March 2024, Bristol Myers Squibb announced that the U.S. FDA approved Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel; liso-cel), a CD19-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).

Segments Covered in the Report

By Therapy Type

• Autologous Therapies

• Stem Cell Therapies

• BM, Blood, & Umbilical Cord-derived Stem Cells

• Adipose-Derived Cells

• Others

• Non-Stem Cell Therapies

• T-Cell Therapies

• CAR T Cell Therapy

• T Cell Receptor (TCR)-based

• Others

• Allogeneic Therapies

• Stem Cell Therapies

• Hematopoietic Stem Cell Therapies

• Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapies

• Non-Stem Cell Therapies

• Keratinocytes & Fibroblast-based Therapies

• Others

By Therapeutic Area

• Oncology

• Musculoskeletal Disorders

• Cardiovascular Disease (CVD)

• Dermatology

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Discover our detailed Table of Contents (TOC) for the Cell Therapy Market @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/table-of-content/cell-therapy-market-sizing

Invest in Our Premium Strategic Solution @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5210

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Gain access to the latest insights and statistics in the healthcare industry by subscribing to our Annual Membership. Stay updated on healthcare industry segmentation with detailed reports, market trends, and expert analysis tailored to your needs. Stay ahead of the curve with valuable resources and strategic recommendations. Join today to unlock a wealth of knowledge and opportunities in the dynamic world of healthcare: Get a Subscription

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations. We are a global strategy consulting firm that assists business leaders in gaining a competitive edge and accelerating growth. We are a provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations.