Automated Cell Counting Market to Surge from $4.48 Bn in 2024 to $14.51 Bn by 2034 at a 12.48% CAGR

The global automated cell counting market was estimated at US$ 4.48 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 14.51 billion by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.48% from 2024 to 2034. The growth of the automated cell counting market is driven by the rising need for cell analysis in various applications. Furthermore, the rising development of cell-based assays and the increasing R&D activities contribute to market growth.

Automated Cell Counting: A Comprehensive Market Overview

Cell counting is crucial in cell-based applications and cell cultures. Cell counting helps in the analysis of cell proliferation, cell culture optimization, cell-based assays, and cell viability. Counting of cells can be done automatically or manually. The manual process of cell counting is time-consuming and tedious, with the risk of human errors. Therefore, automated cell counting is gaining immense traction due to its ability to minimize the risk of human errors. Automated cell counting refers to automated devices and software used to analyze and count cells in biological samples.

The reliability, quickness, and accuracy of automated cell counting systems make them a preferred choice. The demand for automated cell counting systems is rising in applications across medical diagnostics, food quality monitoring, and pharmaceutical research. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry are boosting the growth of the market. In addition, the rising volume of diagnostic procedures contributes to market expansion since analyzing blood cells is important in diagnostics.

Major Trends in the Automated Cell Counting Market

Advancements in Technology

Continuous advancements in technology influence the market. Innovations in technologies such as flow cytometry, enhance the accuracy and speed of automated cell counting systems. Manual counting poses too many risks related to accuracy, time, and human errors. With the utilization of advanced technologies, there has been a noticeable improvement in reliability, speed, accuracy, and the minimization of errors in automated cell counting devices.

Moreover, the advent of innovative technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are revolutionizing the market. Integrating AI and ML algorithms into automated cell counting systems quickly analyzes large datasets, identifies patterns, and detects anomalies. Such advancements make it easy to analyze cells in various applications.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

The prevalence of chronic diseases is increasing worldwide due to sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary choices, and increased consumption of processed food. Chronic disorders such as high blood pressure and diabetes are becoming more frequent among the population. Moreover, the burden of cancer cases is increasing rapidly. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 1 in 5 people develop cancer in their lifetime.

Approximately 1 in 9 men and 1 in 12 women die due to cancer. This highlights the need for novel drugs and therapeutics. With the growing prevalence of these diseases, the demand for gene and cell therapies is rising. These therapies' efficacy relies on precise cell analysis, boosting the need for automated cell counting systems to tailor these therapies.

Increasing Investments in R&D and Approvals for Gene Therapies

The increase in investment from the public and private sectors in research and development activities in the fields of pharmaceuticals, healthcare, biotechnology, and biopharmaceuticals is one of the major factors driving the growth of the automated cell counting market. Moreover, governments around the world are creating favorable policies and regulations to support stem cell research and promote cell therapies, further contributing to the growth of the market.

Novel drugs and therapeutics that comply with safety standards are being approved. The approval rate for cell therapies has increased in the last decade. According to the American Society of Cell and Gene Therapy, about 32 novel gene therapies were approved globally in Q1 of 2024.

Regional Insights

The Leading Edge: North America’s Role in the Market

North America registered dominance in the market in 2024 by holding the largest share. The region’s stronghold in this market is attributed to various factors. Firstly, the easy availability of automated cell counting systems. Secondly, the region is at the forefront of technological advancements, leading to innovations in automated cell counting devices. The region’s well-established healthcare infrastructure further supports market growth.

The U.S. is leading the North American automated cell counting market. This is mainly due to the increasing government investment in research programs supporting stem cell research. There is a high demand for cell-based therapies in the U.S. due to the increasing number of cancer cases. According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 2,001,140 new cancer cases and 611,720 cancer deaths occurred in the U.S. alone in 2024. Moreover, the rising investment in R&D in the fields of life sciences, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals contributes to regional market growth.

Exploring Asia Pacific’s Role in the Market

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. The rising investments to improve healthcare infrastructure and advance healthcare technologies influence the market. The increasing production of biologics and biopharmaceuticals further contributes to market growth. In addition, governments around the region are investing in stem cell research to accelerate the development of cell-based products.

Countries like India, China, and Japan are major contributors to Asia Pacific automated cell counting market. With the growing aging population, the occurrences of chronic diseases are increasing rapidly, boosting the need for precision medicine. This approach requires precise cell counting to evaluate the efficacy of the treatment. This, in turn, boosts the need for automatic cell counting systems.

Market Segmentation

Product Insights

The consumables & accessories segment dominated the market in 2024. This is mainly due to their increased use in various applications. Consumables, such as kits, reagents, media, dyes, strains, and solutions, and accessories, such as needles, flasks, slides, and pipettes, play a crucial role in cell counting. These items are crucial for preparing cell samples and are used for repetitive and continuous counting of cells.

Application Insights

The cell line development segment registered dominance in the automated cell counting market in 2024. Cell lines have several applications in healthcare, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical industries. They play a key role in genetic studies, gene and cell therapies, drug screenings, and production of vaccines and plasmids. Cell counting aids in determining the correct number of cells and contamination of cell lines. The accuracy and reliability of automated cell counting make them crucial for analyzing cells in cell lines, which contribute to segmental growth.

End-use Insights

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment led the market in 2024. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies heavily use automated cell counting systems in research activities. These companies are increasingly focusing on accelerating the development of cell-based products. Cell counting plays a crucial role in the development of cell lines for cell therapies. The rise in demand for novel drugs, therapeutics, and vaccines further influences the segment.

Competitive Landscape

The automated cell counting market is evolving significantly, with 2024 witnessing significant advancements in the market. Some of the prominent players operating in the market are Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., DeNovix Inc., Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Chemometec A/S, HORIBA, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, MERCK KGaA, Countstar, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Olympus Corporation, and others. These companies are making efforts to bring innovations to the market.

In August 2024, DeNovix updated its CellDrop range by launching CellDrop FLi Automated Cell Counter. This new device has enhanced hardware for improvement in cell counting performance as well as six new cell counting applications that include hepatocytes, erythrosin B, and fixed samples. Andrew Jones, Market Development Manager with DeNovix, said that the launch of the CellDrop FLi further enhances the reputation of the CellDrop range as the most innovative automated cell counter available today. The latest software updates enable simple, accurate measurements of an even wider range of routine and difficult sample types, for both new and existing CellDrop users.

Recent Development

• In September 2024, Logos Biosystems announced the launch of the brand-new LUNA-III automated cell counter for bright field cell counting. Its improved autofocus mechanism with precise control offers enhanced cell recognition and measurement, resulting in exceptional image quality and unparalleled reliability. The cell counter is equipped with machine learning algorithms.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

• Consumables & Accessories

• Instruments

• Flow Cytometers

• Image-based Cell Counters

• Electrical Impendence Coulter Counters

By Application

• Cell Line development

• Biologics Production

• Cell & Gene Therapy

• Stem Cell Research

• Blood Analysis

• Others

By End-use

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Hospitals & Diagnostic laboratories

• Research & Academic Institutes

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

