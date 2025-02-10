Next Generation Sequencing Market Size Soars by 21.74% CAGR to Reach $73.47 Billion by 2034

According to Towards Healthcare, the globalsize was USD 10.27 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach around USD 73.47 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 21.74% between 2025 and 2034. The market growth is driven by the rising application of next-generation sequencing in genomics, personalized medicines and oncology research.

Next Generation Sequencing Market: Transforming Genomic Research and Precision Medicine

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) refers to the modern DNA sequencing method that can generate millions of sequences simultaneously. This makes it possible to analyze vast amounts of genomic data. The worldwide next-generation sequencing (NGS) market is witnessing remarkable growth due to the increasing funding for genomic research and the rising prevalence of genetic disorders. The NGS technology is widely used in the research and development of precision medicine due to its cost-effectiveness. The National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) documented a sustained decrease in genome sequencing prices throughout 2023, when NGS became more usable for clinical and research purposes. In addition, the rising approvals for NGS-based diagnostic tests contribute to market growth.

• In May 2023, the FDA approved xT CDx, a 648-gene NGS assay, for solid tumor profiling, including microsatellite instability status and companion diagnostic claims for patients with colorectal cancer (CRC).

Major Trends in the Next Generation Sequencing Market

Expanding Applications in Precision Medicine

The rising demand for precision medicine is a major factor driving the growth of the market. NGS is revolutionizing precision medicine by enabling targeted therapies based on individual genetic profiles. According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), genomic sequencing has become central to developing individual cancer treatments that lead to better patient results and more effective therapies. NGS helps doctors better understand tumor genetic mutations for enhanced treatment effects.

Rising Prevalence of Genetic Disorders

The growing burden of genetic diseases, such as inherited cancers, rare disorders, and neurodegenerative conditions, has increased the demand for advanced sequencing techniques. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that genetic testing is crucial for hereditary condition diagnosis and management, thus accelerating the usage of NGS. Moreover, the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) demonstrated how whole-genome and whole-exome sequencing has evolved into a standard clinical practice for diagnosing rare diseases, which improves both the timing of detection and treatment approaches.

Heightened Awareness of Benefits of NGS

There is a heightened awareness about the importance and benefits of NGS among researchers and healthcare professionals in identifying various diseases, especially genetic disorders. Since NGS provides rapid and accurate results, it helps healthcare professionals make informed decisions. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), genomic surveillance is fundamental for genetic disorder monitoring and management, which encourages healthcare organizations to embrace NGS into regular practices.

Technological Advancements

Continuous innovations in sequencing technologies such as long-read technologies and nanopore sequencing, are enhancing NGS's accuracy, speed, and affordability. In April 2023, third-generation sequencing technology received recognition from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), as it allows precise genome assembly and variant detection. Moreover, AI technologies are also supporting the market. Regulatory bodies have also approved various AI technologies that support NGS. In 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved multiple AI-based bioinformatics solutions, which speed up genomic data processing and enable sequencing for medical and research purposes.

Rising Usage in Infectious Disease Research

The use of NGS technologies for infectious disease examinations keeps increasing, especially for analyzing genetic variations in pathogens. They help identify pathogens faster and more precisely, providing detailed insights into disease transmission. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases worldwide significantly drives the market growth.

Insights from Key Regions

North America: A Global Leader in NGS Innovations

North America dominated the next generation sequencing market by capturing the largest share in 2024. Increased research funding, the presence of leading research organizations, and advanced healthcare infrastructure contributed to regional dominance. Moreover, the region is at the forefront of advanced healthcare technologies, leading to rapid innovations in NGS tools. The funding for genomic research has increased in the past few years. The increasing investments in precision medicine and the rising approvals for NGS-based diagnostic tests further bolster the market growth in the region. For instance, in 2024, The FDA approved multiple diagnostic tests using NGS technology, highlighting the region’s dedication to genomic technology advancement.

Asia Pacific: The Fastest-growing Region

Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth in the next generation sequencing market. This is mainly due to the increasing government initiatives to advance healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditures, and rising funding for genomic research. Numerous projects led by the government, such as the precision medicine initiative in China and the Genome India Project, are crucial for promoting genomic sequencing and accelerating personalized medicine developments. In addition, the rising prevalence of infectious diseases and the growing focus on personalized therapeutics boost the market growth in the region.

Next Generation Sequencing Market Segmentation

By product, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024. The segmental dominance is majorly attributed to the increased adoption of reagents, sequencing kits, and sample preparation materials due to their essential role in DNA sequencing. The rising research and development activities further contribute to segmental growth.

By application, the oncology segment led the market with the largest share in 2024. This is mainly due to the increased usage of NGS for cancer diagnostics. NGS provides detailed information about genetic mutations in tumors, helping healthcare professionals to create personalized treatment plans. The increasing number of cases of caner worldwide further supports the segmental growth.

By workflow, the sequencing segment dominated the market in 2024. The segmental dominance is attributed to the widespread use of sequencing technologies in various applications, including clinical diagnostics, research, and personalized medicine.

By end-use, the academic research segment led the market in 2024. This is mainly due to the growing adoption of NGS in genomic studies, molecular biology research, and various scientific investigations that require high-throughput sequencing. NGS allows researchers predicts upcoming outbreaks.

Competitive Landscape

The next generation sequencing market is highly competitive, with numerous key players, such as Illumina, BGI, Eurofins GATC Biotech GmbH, Perkin Elmer, Inc., DNASTAR, Inc., Genomatix GmbH, PierianDx, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. are making efforts to bring innovations to market. These players are also using various strategies to boost their presence.

In January 2025. Illumina, Inc., a global leader in genomic sequencing and analysis, announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to advance technology platforms for analyzing and interpreting multiomic data. This partnership is expected to accelerate progress in clinical research, genomics AI development, and drug discovery. Rami Mehio, head of global software and informatics at Illumina, said, "This collaboration with NVIDIA moves us closer to our commitment to continue to enrich our analysis and interpretation tools that will enable deeper biological insights, delivering total workflow solutions for our customers.”

Recent Developments

• In April 2024, NewBiologix SA unveiled its next-generation sequencing (NGS) and optical mapping platform. This novel suite of technologies combines advancements in sequencing and genomic mapping, integrating the strengths of leaders like Illumina, PacBio, Nanopore, and Bionano, providing a versatile platform for comprehensive genomic analysis in the biopharmaceutical industry.

• In January 2024, Illumina Inc. announced the successful integration of its latest chemistry, XLEAP-SBS, into all reagents for the NextSeq 1000 and NextSeq 2000 next-generation sequencing (NGS) instruments.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Technology

• Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing

• DNA-based

• RNA-based

• WGS

• Whole Exome Sequencing

• Others

By Product

• Consumables

• Sample Preparation

• Target Enrichment

• Others

• Platform

• Sequencing

• Data Analysis

By Application

• Oncology

• Diagnostics and Screening

• Oncology Screening

• Sporadic Cancer

• Inherited Cancer

• Companion Diagnostics

• Other Diagnostics

• Research Studies

• Consumer Genomics

• Clinical Investigation

• Infectious Diseases

• Inherited Diseases

• Idiopathic Diseases

• Non-Communicable/Other Diseases

• Reproductive Health

• NIPT

• Aneuploidy

• Microdeletions

• PGT

• Newborn Genetic Screening

• Single Gene Analysis

• HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring

• Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development

• Agrigenomics & Forensics

By Workflow

• Sequencing

• NGS Data Analysis

• NGS Primary Data Analysis

• NGS Secondary Data Analysis

• NGS Tertiary Data Analysis

• Pre-Sequencing

• NGS Library Preparation Kits

• Semi-automated Library Preparation

• Automated Library Preparation

By End-use

• Academic Research

• Clinical Research

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Pharma & Biotech Entities

• Other Users

By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

