Stem Cells Market Size to Surge to $49.26 Billion by 2034 Driven by 11.47% CAGR

The global stem cells market size was US$ 16.63 billion in 2024 and is expected to be valued at US$ 49.26 billion by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.47% between 2024 and 2034. The growth of the stem cells market is rapidly expanding due to various government organizations helping to build cutting-edge facilities for research and development. In addition, the rising regulatory approvals and demand for cell therapies are likely to drive market growth in the near future.

Market Overview

The stem cells market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising demand for stem cell therapies. Stem cells find applications in a range of fields, including regenerative medicine, developmental biology, disease modeling, tissue engineering, and drug discovery and development. They have the ability to cure degenerative illnesses and injuries. The main reasons stem cell therapy is effective are the safe environment, targeted delivery, and ease of controlling the release of therapeutic factors.

One cutting-edge technique for repairing damaged tissues and organs is stem cell therapy. Research on stem cells has become a significant field in biomedical science. Stem cell therapies have the potential to enhance human health by reestablishing the functionality of tissues and cells that have been harmed by injury or degeneration. The use of bioreactors and biomaterials in stem cell culture has demonstrated notable benefits in terms of its area of expansion for clinical use.

Major Trends in the Stem Cells Market

Rising Utilization of Stem Cells in Gene Therapy:

With the growing prevalence of genetic disorders worldwide, the demand for gene therapy is increasing significantly, boosting the growth of the market. The combination of stem cells and gene therapy has the potential to revolutionize treatments for a range of conditions, such as genetic disorders, degenerative diseases, and cancer. Since stem cells are self-renewed and/or provide daughter cells that mature into the specialized cells of each tissue, they are widely used in gene therapies.

Advancements in Technology:

Innovations in technologies such as gene editing and gene modification enhance the effectiveness of cell therapies. Advances in these technologies can revolutionize the therapeutic approach. For example, the CRISPR system emerged as a revolutionary genome editing tool that could potentially revolutionize cancer research and therapy. Gene therapies for genetic diseases through CRISPR/Cas9 can induce protective or therapeutic mutations in RT disease due to their ability to target and edit specific genetic mutations more precisely.

Demand for Personalized Medicine:

There is a significant rise in the demand for personalized medicine, which is contributing to market growth. Stem cells can be customized to match the individual patient's needs. This personalized approach enhances overall patient outcomes by increasing success rates. The revolutionary function of stem cells in personalized medicine improves and reveals new uses for stem cells in customizing patient care. This guarantees that therapies are more successful and less likely to cause adverse effects, enabling more customized, individualized, and unique interventions for patients.

• According to the report published by the National Library of Medicine in November 2023, the advent of iPSCs has brought about a significant transformation in stem cell research. Drug screening and creating customized cancer treatments have been made possible by iPSCs. To test the effectiveness and toxicity of various medications, patient-specific iPSCs can differentiate into various cell types, including cancer cells.

3D Printing in Stem Cells:

3D printing can produce models of both healthy as well as diseased tissues. It allows for the creation of complex tissue structures that can mimic natural tissues. Its ability to produce multiple tissue samples helps researchers enhance research capabilities. Because it offers a quick and reliable method of assembling functional parts, 3D printing has enormous potential for the field of tissue engineering, contributing to market expansion.

Regional Insights

North America’s Sustained Dominance in the Stem Cells Market

North America registered dominance in the market by holding the largest share in 2024. This is mainly due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and increased research funding. The region is home to various leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that focus on research and development activities, leading to advances in the field of stem cells. The North American healthcare system strongly emphasizes patient-centric care and offers individualized treatment plans through a wide network of specialized providers, innovative therapies, and advanced research.

The U.S. is a major contributor to the North American stem cells market. The country boasts well-established research facilities that support stem cell research. The demand for cell-based therapies is rising rapidly in the U.S. owing to the rising instances of chronic diseases, such as cancer. In addition, the rising funding by the U.S. government in research programs contributes to market growth.

Asia Pacific: The Fastest-Growing Region

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the rising government investments to support stem cell research. The rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is attracting international players engaged in producing cell-based products. In addition, the rising demand for cell therapies due to the increasing prevalence of chronic and genetic disorders and the increasing number of clinical trials contribute to regional market growth.

China and India are leading the Asia Pacific stem cells market. China's stem cell research has significantly expanded, leading to numerous scientific breakthroughs and medical uses. China is modernizing its pharmaceutical sector and creating high-caliber workforces more quickly. China has increased its investment in drug innovation in recent years. The most permissive and conducive conditions for studying human embryonic stem cells are found in China. Over the past few decades, China's regulatory framework for stem cell-based therapy has advanced, and it is currently governed by AMSCCR and DAL. The approvals for cell-based products are rising in China and India, supporting the market growth.

• In July 2024, Bioserve India announced the launch of its advanced stem cell products in India. With the help of these new products from REPROCELL, India is expected to witness advances in regenerative medicine and therapeutic discovery as well as innovation in scientific research and drug development.

Market Segmentation

By product, the adult stem cells (ASCs) segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024. This is mainly due to the increased adoption of adult stem cells for therapeutic purposes due to their ability to cure disease. The ability of adult stem cells to differentiate into tissue-specific cell types and self-renewal are their defining characteristics. They can be extracted from the patient's own body, lowering the possibility of immunological rejection upon reintroduction.

By application, the regenerative medicine segment registered dominance in 2024. This is primarily due to the increased demand for regenerative medicine. In regenerative medicines, stem cells are particularly beneficial in tissue engineering and organ transplantation. Stem cells can regenerate and repair tissues that have been damaged or affected by disease. Cultivating stem cells into new tissue for use in regenerative medicine and transplantation is possible.

By technology, the cell acquisition segment accounted for the dominant market share in 2024, as it ensures the quality and viability of acquired stem cells. The cell acquisition technology is a common method used to extract stem cells.

By therapy, the allogenic segment led the stem cells market in 2024. The segment is expected to sustain its dominance during the forecast period due to the rising demand for allogeneic cell therapies. Since stem cells are derived from young, healthy donors, allogenic cell therapies eliminate any co-morbidities associated with diseases. Allogeneic stem cell transplantation uses stem cells from someone other than the patient. In an allogeneic stem cell transplant, bone marrow that is making enough healthy blood cells is replaced with healthy blood stem cells from a donor.

By end-use, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment captured the largest share of the market in 2024 since these companies actively participate in stem cell research. These companies are focusing on accelerating the development of regenerative medicine, supporting segmental growth.

Competitive Landscape

The stem cells market continues to evolve rapidly, with 2024 witnessing significant advancements and a dynamic competitive landscape. Key players operating in the market include STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Mayo Clinic, CellGenix GmbH, Merck KGaA, Takara Bio, PromoCell GmbH, Cellartis AB, AcceGen, ATCC, Lonza, Bio-Techne, Cell Applications, Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Recent Developments

• In September 2024, BioLineRx, Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing life-changing therapies in oncology and rare diseases, announced the launch of Mobilization Matters, a digital resource for individuals with multiple myeloma who are getting ready for stem cell collection for an autologous stem cell transplant.

• In December 2024, Accelerated Biosciences and Stemmatters announced their strategic alliance to jointly develop and market human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) derived from human trophoblast stem cells (hTSC). This collaboration aims to provide iPSC derived from the earliest-stage material by leveraging Accelerated Bio's cutting-edge hTSC platform, laying the optimal foundation for regenerative medicine.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

• Adult Stem Cells (ASCs)

• Hematopoietic

• Mesenchymal

• Neural

• Epithelial/Skin

• Others

• Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs)

• Human Embryonic Stem Cells (HESCs)

• Very Small Embryonic Like Stem Cells

By Application

• Regenerative Medicine

• Neurology

• Orthopedics

• Oncology

• Hematology

• Cardiovascular & Myocardial Infraction

• Injuries

• Diabetes

• Liver Disorder

• Incontinence

• Others

• Drug Discovery & Development

By Technology

• Cell Acquisition

• Bone Marrow Harvest

• Umbilical Blood Cord

• Apheresis

• Cell Production

• Therapeutic Cloning

• In-vitro Fertilization

• Cell Culture

• Isolation

• Cryopreservation

• Expansion & Sub-Culture

By Therapy

• Allogenic

• Autologous

By End-use

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Hospitals & Cell Banks

• Academic & Research Institutes

By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

