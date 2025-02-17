Cholera Vaccines Market Size to Grow at 10.04% CAGR, Reaching $246 Mn by 2034

size was US$ 94.5 million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 246 million by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.04% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The growth of the market is driven by government initiatives to establish local health boards to monitor the disease's spread and provide guidance to the populace. Furthermore, the rising number of vaccination campaigns to prevent and control outbreaks of various diseases, including cholera, contributes to market growth.

Overview and Growth Potential of the Market

The cholera vaccines market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing cholera outbreaks, especially in regions with limited access to clean water and sanitary facilities. This, in turn, boosts the need for cholera vaccines. Governments around the world have recognized the importance of vaccination in preventing outbreaks. Thus, they are investing heavily in accelerating vaccine development. Moreover, governments of various nations are launching vaccination programs, contributing to market expansion.

By expediting the development and distribution of reasonably priced oral cholera vaccines, it is possible to reduce the worldwide burden of cholera. Vaccination programs are among the most effective and fair preventative strategies to prevent outbreaks, especially in endemic areas. The rising awareness about health and wellness and rising healthcare expenditure are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Major Trends in the Cholera Vaccines Market

• Increasing Cases of Cholera: The increasing number of cases of cholera, especially in endemic regions, is driving the growth of the market. According to the report published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in December 2024, cholera is a severe diarrheal disease. If not treated properly, it can be fatal within hours. Researchers estimate that cholera affects around 1.3 to 4.0 million people and causes about 21,000 to 143,000 deaths worldwide each year. This highlights the need for novel vaccines to reduce the mortality rate of cholera.

• Rising Funding for Vaccine Development: Increasing government funding for the development of cholera vaccine drives market growth. Governments of various nations are also investing in research programs to accelerate the development of novel therapeutics for bacterial diseases, which significantly contributes to market expansion.

• Increasing Health Initiatives: Regulatory bodies are making efforts to address the global health crisis, lessen inequalities within and between countries, and help enhance accessibility to quality healthcare. This, in turn, boosts the use of vaccines as a key strategy to prevent and control diseases, boosting the growth of the market.

• Advancement in Technology: Advancements in technology lead to the development of new formulations and improved delivery methods. This further enhances the stability and effectiveness of vaccines. In addition, advancements in vaccine technologies can lead to reduced costs of final products, making vaccines accessible to a broad consumer base.

Insights from Key Regions

North America’s Sustained Dominance in the Cholera Vaccine Market: What till 2034?

North America registered dominance in the market in 2024. This is mainly due to the availability of novel therapeutics to treat a range of diseases. Governments nationwide have implemented preventive measures to control outbreaks and address health crises. In addition, the easy accessibility to advanced therapeutics and the presence of a well-established healthcare system bolstered the market in the region.

The U.S. is expected to lead the North American cholera vaccines market in the near future. The U.S. government’s health initiatives assist in the improvement of the health of people in low- and middle-income nations. The U.S. is home to leading biopharmaceutical companies. In addition, the U.S. government has launched various vaccination campaigns to protect travelers going to cholera-prone areas. Rising healthcare expenditure further contributes to regional market expansion.

Asia Pacific’s: The Fastest-growing Region

Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the market throughout the forecast period due to several supply-side and demand-side strategies to encourage investments in vaccine research and development. With the increasing number of cases of bacterial and waterborne diseases, governments of various Asian countries have mandated vaccinations. The increased government funding to accelerate the development of vaccines further supports regional market growth.

China and India play a crucial role in the Asia Pacific cholera vaccines market. In terms of vaccines and biopharmaceutical development, China's biotech industry leads the world. China has emerged as one of the key vaccine providers to emerging nations. In India, there is a lack of availability of clean water in some areas, which may lead to cholera. Indian government is making efforts to improve and expand healthcare facilities, especially in underserved areas.

This, in turn, boosts the demand for cholera vaccines. Moreover, the presence of leading vaccine manufacturers, such as Serum Institute of India, and the rising government initiatives for vaccination programs contribute to market growth.

Cholera Vaccines Market Segmentation

• By type, the killed oral O1 and O139 segment dominated the market in 2024 and is projected to grow steadily in the coming years. This is mainly due to the increasing demand for these vaccines, which are highly effective in boosting immune response to prevent cholera. These vaccines act as instantaneous public health interventions to stop additional cholera-related morbidity and mortality.

• By product, the Dukoral segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024, as it protects cholera patients with a dangerous illness that causes severe diarrhea. It is used for those patients who are at high risk of contracting cholera and who are at least two years old. Additionally, it guards against enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli (ETEC), a type of traveler's diarrhea brought on by a different bacterium.

• By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment dominated the market in 2024. This is mainly due to the easy availability of novel vaccines in hospital pharmacies. Hospital pharmacists reduced hospital appointments and procedures.

Competitive Landscape & Major Breakthroughs in the Market

The cholera vaccines market continues to evolve rapidly, with 2024 witnessing significant advancements and a dynamic competitive landscape. Key players operating in the market include Bavarian Nordic A/S, Bharat Biotech, Biological E., Celldex Therapeutics, EuBiologics, GlaxoSmithKline, Hilleman Laboratories, Pfizer, Sanofi S.A., Shanghai United Cell Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Shantha Biotechnics, and Valneva Sweden AB.

Recent Developments

• In August 2024, Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech International Ltd launched Hillchol (BBV131), a novel single-strain oral cholera vaccine (OCV). This vaccine is developed under license from Hilleman Laboratories (funded by Merck, U.S., and Wellcome Trust, UK).

• In April 2024, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and UNICEF announced that a new oral cholera vaccine (OCV), Euvichol-S, has now received WHO prequalification and can be made available to countries around the world.

• In March 2023, in areas of northwest Syria affected by earthquakes, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) launched a cholera vaccination campaign in collaboration with health authorities, the Syria Immunization Group (SIG), and the Global Alliance for Vaccines (GAVI).

