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Biodesix to Participate in Upcoming November 2026 Investor Conferences

November 4, 2026 | 
1 min read

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading diagnostics solutions company, today announced that members of the Biodesix leadership team will present at two upcoming investor conferences:

UBS Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings
Fireside Chat Date and Time: Tuesday, November 10, 2:45 PM ET
Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference
1x1 meetings only
Date: Tuesday, November 17
Location: New York, NY

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay under “News & Events” in the Investors section of Biodesix website at Biodesix.com.

About Biodesix:

Biodesix is a leading diagnostic solutions company, driven to improve clinical care and outcomes for patients. Biodesix Diagnostic Tests, including Nodify Lung® Nodule Risk Assessment and IQLung® Cancer Treatment Guidance, support clinical decisions to expedite personalized care and improve outcomes for patients with lung disease. Biodesix Development Services enable the world’s leading biopharmaceutical, life sciences, and research institutions with scientific, technological, and operational capabilities that fuel the development of diagnostic tests, tools, and therapeutics. For more information, visit biodesix.com.

Biodesix Contacts:
Media:
Natalie St. Denis, Director Corporate Communications
natalie.stdenis@biodesix.com
(720) 925-9285

Investors:
Chris Brinzey, Partner, ICR
chris.brinzey@icrhealthcare.com
(339) 970-2843


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