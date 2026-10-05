Avenzo Therapeutics Appoints Herb Cross as Incoming Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avenzo Therapeutics, Inc. (“Avenzo”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation oncology therapies, today announced the appointment of Herb Cross as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective as of his employment start date (which is expected to be October 12, 2026). Mr. Cross will serve as a member of Avenzo’s executive leadership team.

“We are pleased to welcome Herb, a seasoned biotechnology executive, to our leadership team,” said Athena Countouriotis, M.D., Chair, President, and CEO of Avenzo. “His extensive experience in biotech across corporate finance and operations along with his deep understanding of the capital markets will be instrumental as we continue on our path towards becoming a public company and continue to advance our potentially differentiated oncology programs through multiple anticipated clinical milestones.”

Mr. Cross joins Avenzo with more than 25 years of operational experience across finance, corporate development, investor relations, and information technology for public and private biotechnology companies. He most recently served as CFO at Jasper Therapeutics, where he led capital generation initiatives, strengthened financial operations and infrastructure, and helped drive the successful execution of the company’s acquisition by Kira Pharmaceuticals. Before joining Jasper, Mr. Cross served as CFO at Atreca, leading its initial public offering, and overseeing finance, corporate communications, human resources, and corporate services. Prior to Atreca, he was the CFO at ARMO BioSciences where he oversaw all administrative functions and business development, drove the execution of its initial public offering, and led the corporate development efforts which led to the company’s acquisition by Eli Lilly.

“I am very excited to join Avenzo at such a pivotal stage in its growth,” said Mr. Cross. “I look forward to partnering with the leadership team and the Board to execute a disciplined financial strategy intended to support the company’s long-term growth, create value for our patients and stakeholders, and enable the continued advancement of our clinical programs as we strive to bring new oncology therapies to patients.”

About Avenzo Therapeutics

Avenzo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation oncology therapies for patients. The company’s pipeline includes potentially differentiated small molecules and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Avenzo’s small molecule inhibitors, AVZO-021 and AVZO-023, are novel, highly potent and selective inhibitors of CDK2 and CDK4, respectively, which are key enzymes involved in cell cycle regulation. AVZO-021 is being studied in a Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and in combinations in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. AVZO-021 and AVZO-023 are being studied in the ORION-1 Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer, where AVZO-023 is administered in combination with endocrine therapy, with or without AVZO-021. Avenzo’s first ADC drug candidate, AVZO-1418, is a potentially differentiated EGFR/HER3 bispecific ADC that is being studied in the AVENTINE-1 Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. Avenzo’s second ADC drug candidate, AVZO-103, is a potentially differentiated Nectin4/TROP2 bispecific ADC that is being studied in the BEACON-1 Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. Avenzo is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit us at www.avenzotx.com or on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the expected contributions of Avenzo’s newly appointed Chief Financial Officer; Avenzo's ability to continue to advance its potentially differentiated oncology pipeline; the proposed merger between Avenzo and Rallybio Corporation and anticipated transition to becoming a publicly traded company in connection therewith; statements regarding Avenzo's long-term growth and its ability to create value for patients and stakeholders; and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to: risks related to the inability of Avenzo to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance its product candidates and its preclinical programs; the uncertainties associated with the clinical development and regulatory approval of product candidates, including potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; uncertainties in obtaining successful clinical results for product candidates and unexpected costs that may result therefrom; risks related to the failure to realize any value from product candidates and preclinical programs being developed and anticipated to be developed; risks related to Avenzo’s newly appointed Chief Financial Officer’s ability to perform as expected; the risk that the proposed merger with Rallybio Corporation may not be completed on the anticipated timeline or at all, including as a result of a failure to satisfy closing conditions or to obtain required approvals; uncertainties regarding Avenzo’s ability to successfully transition to and operate as a public company; and uncertainties regarding Avenzo’s abilities to achieve its long-term goals and capitalize on opportunities. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements. Avenzo expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Avenzo Therapeutics Contact:

Annie Chang

Investor Relations

achang@avenzotx.com

Carla Taub

Media Relations

ctaub@avenzotx.com