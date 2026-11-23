Global randomized trial enrolled 960 patients over 13 months

BoxX-NoAF is designed to evaluate whether concomitant surgical ablation and left atrial appendage exclusion can reduce post-operative and longer-term atrial fibrillation in cardiac surgery patients, with primary study results expected to be presented in mid-2027.

MASON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in surgical treatments and therapies for atrial fibrillation (Afib), left atrial appendage (LAA) management, and post-operative pain management, today announced the completion of enrollment in the Box Lesion Creation with Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion to Reduce the Occurrence of New-Onset Atrial Fibrillation (BoxX-NoAF) clinical trial (NCT06989775). The trial enrolled 960 patients across participating centers worldwide and is designed to evaluate whether surgical ablation combined with LAA exclusion can reduce the occurrence of post-operative and longer-term atrial fibrillation in elevated-risk cardiac surgery patients.

The BoxX-NoAF trial is a foundational strategic initiative for AtriCure to expand the clinical and economic value proposition of its surgical ablation and LAA management technologies through high-quality randomized clinical evidence.

"Completing enrollment in BoxX-NoAF marks an important milestone and positions the trial as a meaningful upcoming catalyst," said Michael Carrel, President and Chief Executive Officer of AtriCure. "Together with LeAAPS, BoxX-NoAF advances our long-term clinical evidence strategy and reinforces AtriCure's leadership position in surgical therapies designed to improve outcomes for cardiac surgery patients. We believe successful outcomes will strengthen the evidence supporting our EnCompass and AtriClip platforms, creating additional growth opportunities through expanding treatment options for indicated cardiac surgery patients at risk of post-operative atrial fibrillation."

“Postoperative atrial fibrillation (POAF) is one of the most common and consequential complications after cardiac surgery,” said Richard Whitlock, MD, PhD, FRCSC, Cardiothoracic Surgeon, McMaster University, and Global Principal Investigator. “We believe that combining a box lesion with left atrial appendage (LAA) exclusion during surgery could meaningfully reduce the incidence of new-onset POAF and alleviate its many associated burdens, including stroke, longer hospital stays, and death. The BoxX-NoAF trial is yet another study that sets precedent regarding the execution of well-powered, methodologically robust studies to answer important questions in our field.”

Post-operative atrial fibrillation is among the most common complications following cardiac surgery and is associated with increased morbidity, longer hospital stays, higher healthcare costs, and greater risk of future atrial fibrillation. Despite its prevalence, no FDA-approved therapy currently exists specifically for the reduction of post-operative and longer-term clinical Afib in this patient population. BoxX-NoAF was designed to evaluate a potential approach to address this significant unmet need.

With enrollment complete, the study moves into its next phase, which includes ongoing patient follow-up, data collection, monitoring, and statistical analysis. Clinical data from participating sites are currently being aggregated and validated. AtriCure currently expects primary study results to be presented in mid-2027.

The company expects data from BoxX-NoAF, together with results from its broader portfolio of clinical programs, to further inform future treatment guidelines and regulatory submissions.

About BoxX-NoAF

BoxX-NoAF is a prospective, multicenter, randomized clinical trial conducted under an FDA-approved investigational device exemption (IDE) evaluating the use of the AtriCure Isolator® Synergy™ EnCompass® Clamp together with the AtriClip® Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System to reduce the occurrence of new-onset atrial fibrillation, including long-term atrial fibrillation, in elevated-risk cardiac surgery patients. The study enrolled 960 patients at participating centers worldwide. The use of these devices for this indication is investigational, and their safety and effectiveness for this use have not been established. For more information about BoxX-NoAF, https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06989775

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 59 million people worldwide. Surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib, reduction of Afib-related complications, and post-operative pain management. AtriCure’s Isolator® Synergy™ Ablation System is the first medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent Afib. AtriCure’s AtriClip® Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide. AtriCure’s Hybrid AF™ Therapy is a minimally invasive procedure that provides a lasting solution for long-standing persistent Afib patients. AtriCure’s cryoICE cryoSPHERE® and cryoXT® probes are cleared for temporary ablation of peripheral nerves to block pain, providing pain relief in cardiac, thoracic and amputation procedures. For more information, visit AtriCure.com or follow us on X @AtriCure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the timing of follow-up, data analysis and presentation of results from the BoxX-NoAF trial, the potential of the trial’s results to inform treatment guidelines or regulatory submissions, and our clinical evidence strategy. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. Actual results may differ materially from those projected by any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the timing of and our ability to complete patient follow-up and data analysis for BoxX-NoAF and our other clinical trials; the possibility that BoxX-NoAF does not meet its primary endpoint or that its results do not support regulatory approval, expanded indications or changes to treatment guidelines; our estimate of the market for our products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of our products; negative clinical data, including data that does not demonstrate sufficient safety and efficacy with respect to our products; the timing of and ability to obtain and maintain regulatory clearances and approvals for our products; our ability to comply with extensive FDA regulations; the timing of and ability to obtain third party payor reimbursement of procedures utilizing our products; the impact of tariffs or other restrictive trade measures; and litigation, administrative or other proceedings. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on February 19, 2026, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and our subsequent filings with the SEC. There may be additional risks of which we are not presently aware or that we currently believe are immaterial which could have an adverse impact on our business. Any forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions regarding future events and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. We make no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may change.

Angie Wirick

Investor Relations

Chief Financial Officer

(513) 755-5334

awirick@atricure.com

Valerie Storch-Willhaus

Media Relations

Vice President, Corporate Marketing & Communications

(612) 605-3311

vstorch-willhaus@atricure.com