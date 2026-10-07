Bayer commits $2.2B to build pharma manufacturing plant in Ohio

Bayer is investing $2.2 billion to build a facility for manufacturing drug substances and drug products in Ohio.

The facility in New Albany, Ohio, will serve U.S. and global markets, initially in oncology, cardiovascular disease and renal care. Bayer expects one drug substance module to become operational in 2031, with a second to come online in 2034. Bayer plans to install digital and automation technologies at the site.

Ohio officials expect Bayer to create about 600 high-value jobs tied to the new site, plus about 1,500 construction roles. The Ohio Life Science Training Center, which is set to open next summer, will support Bayer’s hiring plans by training people to work as biomanufacturing operators and technicians. JobsOhio is investing up to $30 million in the center and views Ohio’s workforce as a factor in Bayer’s decision to build in the state.

“Talent readiness and speed were probably the key difference makers amongst many,” JobsOhio CEO J.P. Nauseef said in a video about Bayer’s site. “These biopharma companies need to have specialized talent that are prepared and ready to work. We’ve got that in abundance.”

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Bayer’s U.S. pharmaceuticals headquarters is in New Jersey. The company also has sites in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, North Carolina and California. Bayer performs biologics development and manufacturing at its campus in Berkeley, California.

Yet Germany, Bayer’s home nation, remains central to the company’s manufacturing network. Based on the number of employees, Bayer listed three German plants as “selected” drug production facilities in its 2025 annual report. Bayer named the same three sites, which are in Bergkamen, Berlin and Leverkusen, in its annual reports for 2023 and 2024.

Bayer’s decision to add the Ohio site to its manufacturing network follows commitments by its peers to invest in U.S. drug production. Facing political pressure to reshore drug production, drugmakers vowed to invest more than $150 billion in the U.S. in the early months of the second Trump administration. Back then, Bayer CEO Bill Anderson expressed satisfaction with the company’s manufacturing footprint.

“We have an optimized production network that really benefits from being able to focus production, say, of one product in Germany and another product in the U.S., and then we can ship back and forth,” Anderson said on a media call in May 2025. “We have no immediate plans to revisit our manufacturing footprint because ... we’re roughly balanced around the globe.”