ATEC Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 11, 2026

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that management will participate in the following investor conference(s):

Management will host one-on-one investor meetings and participate in a fireside chat at Piper Sandler’s 38 th Annual Healthcare Conference held at the Lotte Hotel in New York on December 1, 2026 at 4:00pm ET.

Annual Healthcare Conference held at the Lotte Hotel in New York on December 1, 2026 at 4:00pm ET. Management will present to investors at the Stifel West Coast Med-Tech Bus Tour on Monday, December 7, 2026, at The Montage Laguna Beach.

If applicable and when available, live webcast information will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of ATEC’s corporate website.

Inducement Awards Granted

As an inducement material to accepting employment with the Company, and in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), ATEC today announced that the independent Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors has approved an aggregate of 87 grants to new employees (who are not executive officers) of, collectively, 243,089 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) under the Company’s 2016 Employment Inducement Award Plan. The RSUs will vest in equal annual installments on each of the first four anniversaries of the grant date, provided that the recipient remains continuously employed by ATEC as of such vesting date. In addition, the RSUs will vest fully upon a change of control of ATEC.

About ATEC

ATEC, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc., EOS imaging S.A.S. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC’s Organic Innovation MachineTM is focused on developing new approaches that integrate seamlessly with the Company’s expanding InformatiXTM platform to better inform surgery and more safely and reproducibly achieve the goals of spine surgery. ATEC’s vision is to be the Standard Bearer in Spine. For more information, visit us at www.atecspine.com.

Investor/Media Contact:

Robert Judd, VP

Finance & Investor Relations

investorrelations@atecspine.com

Company Contact:

J. Todd Koning

Chief Financial Officer

investorrelations@atecspine.com