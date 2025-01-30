Artiva Biotherapeutics Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Dan Baker, M.D.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTV), a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to develop effective, safe, and accessible cell therapies for patients with devastating autoimmune diseases and cancers, today announced the appointment of Dan Baker, M.D., as an independent member of its Board of Directors. Dr. Baker brings over two decades of drug development experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He is currently the interim Chief Development Officer of Cue Biopharma, Inc., and previously held a 19-year tenure at Johnson & Johnson (Janssen/Centocor) (J & J) most recently as the Vice President of Immunology R&D.

“Dan is a pharmaceutical industry veteran who brings decades of leadership experience in clinical and regulatory strategy to our Board of Directors. Importantly, he has invaluable experience in the clinical development of treatments for autoimmune disease, including key standards of care therapies such as Remicade, Simponi and Stelara,” said Fred Aslan, M.D., Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Artiva. “We are delighted to welcome Dan to our Board and leverage his unique insights and experience as we advance and expand the development of our AlloNK® program.”

Dr. Baker added, “Artiva is pioneering novel NK cell therapies with unmatched versatility and broad expansion potential across autoimmune diseases. I look forward to partnering with the management team and the board to support them in their mission to deliver safe and effective NK cell-based therapies that can be used in a community setting.”

Prior to Cue Biopharma, Inc., Dr. Baker served as CEO and Founder of Kira Biotech Pty Ltd, a biotechnology company advancing novel drugs targeting immune system disorders. During his tenure at J & J, he led the clinical development of major immunology and inflammatory drugs including Remicade, Simponi and Stelara, which achieved over $20 billion in peak sales as well as other major clinical drug programs. Dr. Baker also previously served as Executive Director on the board of directors of Galapagos Therapeutics. He holds a B.A. in Biology from Gettysburg College and an M.D. from the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Baker completed his medical residency at Hershey Medical Center and fellowship in Rheumatology at the University of Pennsylvania, followed by a research fellowship in Rheumatology at Mass General Hospital. He continued on as part of the faculty of the University of Pennsylvania for 18 years before taking on industry roles.

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

Artiva is a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to develop effective, safe and accessible cell therapies for patients with devastating autoimmune diseases and cancers. Artiva’s lead program, AlloNK®, is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf, non-genetically modified, cryopreserved NK cell therapy candidate designed to enhance the antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity effect of monoclonal antibodies to drive B-cell depletion. AlloNK® is currently in clinical trials for treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus, for patients with or without lupus nephritis, and in an investigator-initiated basket trial in multiple autoimmune indications. Artiva’s pipeline also includes CAR-NK candidates targeting both solid and hematologic cancers. Artiva was founded in 2019 as a spin out of GC Cell, formerly GC Lab Cell Corporation, a leading healthcare company in the Republic of Korea, pursuant to a strategic partnership granting Artiva exclusive worldwide rights (excluding Asia, Australia and New Zealand) to GC Cell’s NK cell manufacturing technology and programs.

Artiva is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit https://www.artivabio.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: expectations of Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) regarding the potential benefits, accessibility, effectiveness and safety of AlloNK®. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the events or circumstances referred to in the forward-looking statements may not occur. These and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results to differ from current expectations are discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date this press release is given. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Investors: Neha Krishnamohan, Artiva Biotherapeutics, ir@artivabio.com

Media: Jessica Yingling, Ph.D., Little Dog Communications Inc., jessica@litldog.com, +1.858.344.8091

Source: Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc.