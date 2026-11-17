$50 Million Strategic Investment in Arcturus at an 80% Premium

Proceeds to accelerate development of ARCT-2601 for OTC Deficiency and clinically validate Arcturus’ LUNAR 2.0™ next-generation mRNA platform

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ARCT #65Roses--Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “Arcturus”, Nasdaq: ARCT), a messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of liver and respiratory therapeutics, today announced an expanded collaboration with Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. (“Meiji”), including a $50 million equity investment at an 80% premium. The expanded partnership includes a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) related to pandemic preparedness and response in Japan and an exclusive license relating to the application of Arcturus’ ARCT-154 technology for an undisclosed therapeutic area.

Under the terms of the securities purchase agreement, Meiji will purchase $50 million of unregistered Arcturus securities at a purchase price of $20.27 per share, which is 7.9% of the outstanding shares of Arcturus after the transaction.

Concurrent with the execution of the securities purchase agreement, Arcturus and Meiji entered into an exclusive license agreement relating to the application of ARCT-154 technology for an undisclosed therapeutic area, and a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishing the principal terms for a potential collaboration and license agreement for a pandemic preparedness and response program in Japan using the Arcturus platform.

“We are pleased to expand our relationship with Meiji as we advance innovative mRNA medicines and seek to deliver value to patients. The investment, together with the license agreement and the pandemic preparedness MOU, reflects Meiji’s confidence in our development capabilities and the potential of our technology platform,” said Joseph Payne, President and Chief Executive Officer of Arcturus Therapeutics. “Alongside our CF program, these proceeds will be used to accelerate development of ARCT-2601 for OTC deficiency, the first mRNA therapeutic to utilize our LUNAR 2.0™ delivery platform.”

About Arcturus

Founded in 2013 and based in San Diego, California, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ARCT) is a messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of liver and respiratory therapeutics with enabling technologies: (i) LUNAR® lipid-mediated delivery, (ii) STARR® mRNA technology (sa-mRNA) and (iii) mRNA drug substance along with drug product manufacturing expertise. Arcturus developed KOSTAIVE®, the first self-amplifying messenger RNA (sa-mRNA) COVID vaccine in the world to be approved. Arcturus’ strategic collaborations include Thermo Fisher Scientific for ARCT-032 manufacturing and development, BARDA for pandemic influenza initiatives, and ARCALIS, a Japanese joint venture focused on manufacturing mRNA vaccines and therapeutics. Arcturus’ pipeline includes programs in cystic fibrosis (CF), ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency, phenylketonuria (PKU) and Gout. Arcturus’ versatile RNA therapeutics platforms can be applied toward multiple types of nucleic acid medicines including messenger RNA, small interfering RNA (siRNA), circular RNA, antisense RNA, self-amplifying RNA, DNA, and gene editing therapeutics. Arcturus’ technologies are covered by its extensive patent portfolio (over 500 patents and patent applications in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China, and other countries). For more information, visit www.ArcturusRx.com. Please connect with us on X and LinkedIn.

About Meiji Seika Pharma

Meiji Seika Pharma, since it launched penicillin in 1946, has been providing efficacious and high-quality pharmaceutical products including therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, therapeutics for central nervous system diseases and hematologic disorders and generic drugs, to meet various medical needs. The company continues to advance global health by investing in next-generation innovation and strategic cross-border partnerships.

https://www.meiji.com/global/pharmaceuticals/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements, including those regarding strategy, future operations, the likelihood of the Company’s pipeline (including ARCT-032, ARCT-810 and ARCT-2601), the use of the proceeds from the investment in Arcturus, the likelihood of and timing for development of ARCT-2601 and for the clinical validation of LUNAR 2.0, the likelihood of and timing for entering into a definitive agreement based on the Memorandum of Understanding, and the impact of general business and economic conditions. Arcturus may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in any forward-looking statements such as the foregoing and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These statements are only current predictions or expectations, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Arcturus’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in subsequent filings with, or submissions to, the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as otherwise required by law, Arcturus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Arcturus Therapeutics

Public Relations & Investor Relations

Neda Safarzadeh

VP, Head of IR/PR/Marketing

(858) 900-2682

IR@ArcturusRx.com