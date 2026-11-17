TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apotex Health Corp. ("Apotex") (TSX: APTX) today announced the U.S. launch of Axitinib Tablets, 1 mg and 5 mg, the first generic version on INLYTA ®, a kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) after failure of one prior systemic therapy.1

Renal cell carcinoma is the most common type of kidney cancer in adults and accounts for approximately 90% of kidney cancer diagnoses.2 Axitinib Tablets provide an additional FDA-approved treatment option for appropriate patients with advanced RCC following failure of one prior systemic therapy.

"For patients, access to affordable treatment options is an important consideration throughout their care journey," said Christine Baeder, President, Apotex USA and LATAM. "The launch of Axitinib Tablets reflects Apotex's continued commitment to expanding access to important medicines and strengthening our growing oncology portfolio in the United States."

Axitinib Tablets are supplied as:

1 mg tablets in bottles of 180 (NDC 60505-4427-8)

5 mg tablets in bottles of 60 (NDC 60505-4428-6)

Important Safety Information

Axitinib may cause serious adverse reactions, including hypertension and hypertensive crisis; arterial and venous thromboembolic events; hemorrhage; cardiac failure; gastrointestinal perforation and fistula formation; thyroid dysfunction; impaired wound healing; reversible posterior leukoencephalopathy syndrome; proteinuria; hepatotoxicity; and embryo-fetal toxicity. Blood pressure should be well controlled before initiating treatment and monitored during therapy. Patients should be monitored for signs and symptoms of adverse reactions and managed as described in the Prescribing Information.

Please see the Full Prescribing Information for Axitinib Tablets for complete information regarding indications and usage, dosage and administration, warnings and precautions, adverse reactions, drug interactions, and use in specific populations.

_________________________ 1 Prescribing Information 2 National Cancer Institute. Kidney (Renal Cell) Cancer. Available at: https://www.cancer.gov/types/kidney.

About Apotex

Apotex is a Canadian-based global health company. We improve everyday access to affordable, innovative medicines and health products for millions of people around the world, with a broad portfolio of generic, biosimilar, and innovative branded pharmaceutical products, and consumer health products. Headquartered in Toronto, with regional offices globally, including in the United States, Mexico, and India, we are the largest Canadian-based pharmaceutical company and a health partner of choice for the Americas for pharmaceutical licensing and product acquisitions.

Learn more about us at www.apotex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the availability of Axitinib Tablets, the anticipated impact of the product on patient access and healthcare providers, the continued growth of Apotex's oncology portfolio, Apotex's commitment to improving access to high-quality, affordable medicines, and Apotex's efforts to support patients living with cancer through expanded treatment options. Forward-looking statements may also include expectations regarding the commercial launch, market availability, and potential role of Axitinib Tablets in supporting the treatment needs of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma and other approved indications. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by Apotex to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with Apotex being unable to further expand its oncology portfolio, Apotex being unable to improve access to high-quality, affordable medicines for patients with cancer, Apotex being unable to support healthcare providers with additional treatment options, Apotex being unable to successfully commercialize Axitinib Tablets or to launch the product on a timely basis or at all, market acceptance of Axitinib Tablets, changes in market conditions or competitive dynamics, including the number of competitors distributing Axitinib, supply chain disruptions, regulatory developments, Apotex's and its partners' compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including healthcare and product quality requirements, risks associated with product recalls, and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Apotex's public filings. Apotex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apotex-launches-axitinib-tablets-in-the-us-the-first-generic-version-of-inlyta-302941145.html

SOURCE Apotex Health Corp.