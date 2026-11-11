Amneal Named BioSpace 2027 Best Place to Work, Ranking No.1 Among Large Employers

Recognition marks second consecutive year Amneal has been named a BioSpace Best Place to Work

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX) (“Amneal” or the “Company”) today announced that it has been named a BioSpace 2027 Best Place to Work, earning the No.1 ranking among large employers in the life sciences industry. The recognition marks the second consecutive year Amneal has been named to BioSpace’s Best Places to Work list, rising from the No.4 ranking among large employers last year.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized as the No.1 Best Place to Work among large employers by BioSpace,” said Nikita Shah, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Amneal. “This recognition belongs to our people and reflects the strong culture they help shape every day. Across Amneal, our colleagues bring a range of perspectives and a shared commitment to our mission. When we operate as one team, communicate openly and tackle challenges together, we achieve great things, and this recognition is a testament to what our people make possible.”

BioSpace’s Best Places to Work program recognizes life sciences companies most highly regarded by employees and industry professionals, based on workplace attributes including culture, leadership, career growth, innovation and overall reputation. Rankings are determined through feedback and ratings from thousands of life sciences professionals.

Amneal’s ranking reflects the Company’s continued focus on culture as the organization has grown to more than 9,500 colleagues globally. Amneal invests in its people through career development and internal mobility opportunities, leadership development programs, and regular employee listening, with the aim of building a workplace grounded in accountability and inclusion. These efforts strengthen connections across teams and geographies, support open communication and bring diverse perspectives to solving challenges in service of the Company’s mission of expanding access to affordable and innovative medicines.

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, is a diversified, global biopharmaceutical leader focused on expanding access to affordable and innovative medicines. Amneal was founded in 2002 by brothers and co-CEOs Chirag and Chintu Patel, and built on the belief that innovation only matters if it’s accessible. Today, Amneal has a diverse and growing portfolio of approximately 300 complex generic, specialty and biosimilar medicines, delivering more than 160 million prescriptions annually, primarily in the United States. Our Affordable Medicines segment spans retail generics, injectables, and biosimilars. Our Specialty segment provides branded treatments in neurology, including Parkinson’s disease and migraine, and endocrinology. Our AvKARE segment distributes pharmaceuticals and medical products to U.S. federal, retail, and institutional customers. For more information, visit www.amneal.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About BioSpace

BioSpace is a leading source for life sciences news, career insights, and industry analysis. Through its annual Best Places to Work list, BioSpace recognizes companies that exemplify excellence in workplace culture, innovation, and employee engagement.

Investor Contact

Anthony DiMeo

VP, Investor Relations

anthony.dimeo@amneal.com

Media Contact

Brandon Skop

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

brandon.skop@amneal.com