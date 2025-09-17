SUBSCRIBE
Amneal Pharmaceuticals

NEWS
FDA signage at its office in Maryland
Policy
FDA Rejects Amneal’s Extended-Release Parkinson’s Drug
Citing insufficient safety evidence for one of the drug’s main ingredients, the regulator in a Complete Response Letter rejected the company’s application for Parkinson’s disease candidate IPX203.
July 5, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
FDA Headquarters_Grandbrothers/Adobe Stock
Drug Development
FDA Action Alert: Regeneron, BioMarin, Eton and Amneal
Regeneron envisions new dosing for Eylea’s label and it’s the moment of truth for BioMarin’s gene therapy for hemophilia A. For that and more, see inside.
June 23, 2023
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Conceptual illustration of a person stan
Drug Development
Reformulated: New Takes on Parkinson’s Disease Treatments
Between new formulations of traditional drugs nearing the market and completely novel approaches in mid-stage trials, 2023 is poised to be a pivotal year in Parkinson’s disease treatment.
April 14, 2023
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jia Jie Chen
Business
ImmunityBio Backslides while Rigel and Amneal also Reveal Job Cuts (Updated)
ImmunityBio is laying off 38 employees at its Dunkirk site in New York, Amneal will shutter a Long Island facility and Rigel culls 30 employees following wAIHA regulatory decision.
October 11, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Roche Wakes Up to New Competition as FDA Approves Amneal’s Avastin Biosimilar
Amneal Pharmaceuticals received the green light from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for bevacizumab-maly, a biosimilar to Genentech (Roche)’s Avastin.
April 14, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
FDA
Biosimilars Gain Headway in US with Approval of Kashiv’s Releuko
Releuko is expected to launch in the third quarter of 2022 as a treatment for neutropenia, a low white blood cell condition experienced by chemotherapy patients.
March 11, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Amneal Reports Potential Therapeutic Step Forward for Parkinson’s Patients
In the pivotal Phase III trial, Amneal’s investigational Parkinson’s drug, IPX-203, met its primary endpoint, demonstrating superior “Good On” time in patients with motor fluctuations.
August 26, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Policy
Kaiser Sues Merck, Generic Drug Firm Over Millions in Losses Due to Alleged “Pay-for-Delay” Scheme
Kaiser Permanente has reportedly filed a lawsuit against drug maker Merck for allegedly allowing a “pay-for-delay” scheme that cost the former millions of dollars.
July 29, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Policy
FDA Announces Five Companies Are Recalling Diabetes Drugs Over Carcinogen Concerns
Two weeks after announcing concerns about high-levels of carcinogens in popular diabetes drugs, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the first voluntary recalls of this class of drugs manufactured by five companies.
June 12, 2020
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Press Releases
Amneal Receives U.S. FDA Approval of Sodium Oxybate Oral Solution
September 12, 2025
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Amneal Receives U.S. FDA Approval for Risperidone Extended-Release Injectable Suspension
September 5, 2025
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Amneal Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
August 6, 2025
 · 
31 min read
Press Releases
Amneal Reports Certain Preliminary Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
July 22, 2025
 · 
16 min read
Press Releases
Amneal to Report Second Quarter 2025 Results on August 5, 2025
July 10, 2025
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Amneal Highlights Positive Topline Results from Confirmatory Clinical Study of Biosimilar Candidate to XOLAIR(R) (omalizumab), Developed by Kashiv BioSciences
June 25, 2025
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Amneal Receives U.S. FDA Approval for Prednisolone Acetate Ophthalmic Suspension
June 13, 2025
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Amneal to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June 2025
May 30, 2025
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Girard Sharp LLP and Motley Rice LLC Announce Proposed Settlements in In re Xyrem (Sodium Oxybate) Antitrust Litigation
May 27, 2025
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Amneal Receives U.S. FDA Approval for Brekiya® (dihydroergotamine mesylate) injection for the Acute Treatment of Migraine and Cluster Headaches in Adults
May 16, 2025
 · 
10 min read
