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Alterome Therapeutics to Participate in November 2026 Investor Conferences

November 10, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alterome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on discovering and developing alteration-specific therapeutics to address oncogenic drivers, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences as part of London Life Sciences Week:



Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London
Members of Alterome management team will participate in one-on-one investor meetings
Date: November 16-19, 2026

UBS Global Biopharma Conference
Alterome’s CEO Jung E. Choi will present a corporate overview highlighting the company’s precision oncology pipeline, including ALTA3263, an orally available, KRAS-selective, pan-mutant active/inactive state (ON/OFF) inhibitor
Date: Monday, November 16, 2026
Time: 3:20 p.m. GMT

LifeSci Capital and Sofinnova Partners Growth & Innovation Summit
Members of Alterome management team will participate in one-on-one investor meetings
Date: Monday, November 16, 2026

About Alterome Therapeutics, Inc.

Alterome Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on discovering and developing alteration-specific therapeutics to address oncogenic drivers. The Company’s lead therapeutic candidate, ALTA3263, is an orally available, KRAS-selective, pan-mutant inhibitor designed to inhibit a broad range of oncogenic KRAS mutations in both their active, or ON, and inactive, or OFF, states, while sparing wild-type HRAS and NRAS. ALTA3263 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring KRAS mutations, with an initial focus in colorectal cancer and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. Alterome is led by a team of precision oncology leaders with a history of discovering and developing novel oncology medicines. For more information, visit www.alterome.com and follow us on LinkedIn.


Contacts

Investors:
Johanna Mylet
Chief Financial Officer
investors@alterome.com

Media:
Michael Galfetti
Ten Bridge Communications
Alterome@tenbridgecommunications.com

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