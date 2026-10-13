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Press Releases

Alembic Therapeutics LLC Announces Availability of Clonidine Hydrochloride Tablets, 0.05mg

October 13, 2026 | 
1 min read

Btl Img_Clonidine HcL Tabs 0.05mgx60ct

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alembic Therapeutics LLC announces the launch of Clonidine Hydrochloride Tablets, 0.05mg, in a 60-count bottle. Clonidine hydrochloride is an FDA-approved prescription medication indicated for the treatment of hypertension and may be used alone or in combination with other antihypertensive agents. Each tablet contains 0.05mg of clonidine hydrochloride for oral administration.

Clonidine hydrochloride is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to clonidine. Patients should not discontinue treatment without consulting their physician, as abrupt discontinuation can cause a rapid rise in blood pressure. The most frequent adverse effects include dry mouth, drowsiness, dizziness, constipation, and sedation. Healthcare providers should consult the full prescribing information for complete details regarding dosing, administration, contraindications, warnings, precautions, and adverse reactions.

Alembic Therapeutics LLC is dedicated to delivering high-quality pharmaceutical products and innovative healthcare solutions that improve patient outcomes and expand access to care across multiple therapeutic categories. Clonidine Hydrochloride Tablets, 0.05mg, is available through Alembic Therapeutics LLC and distributed by Alembic Pharmaceuticals Inc. Clonidine Hydrochloride Tablets are intended for use as prescribed by a healthcare provider. The full prescribing information should be consulted for complete details regarding approved indications, dosing, administration, contraindications, warnings, and safety information.

Alembic Therapeutics LLC
550 Hills Drive, Suite 110 • Bedminster NJ 07921
www.alembictherapeutics.comSales@alembictx.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e59cd64c-9bc3-4199-a6fa-98808f4c1fd0


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