Alamar Biosciences Names Former Grail CEO Bob Ragusa to Board of Directors and Expands Leadership Team

Strengthens leadership team with appointments of John Brottem as general counsel and Amelia Merrill as chief people officer

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamar Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALMR) a leader in precision proteomics dedicated to enabling the earliest detection of disease, today announced the appointment of Bob Ragusa to its board of directors. Mr. Ragusa brings more than two decades of leadership across genomics, diagnostics and biotech. Most recently, he served as CEO of GRAIL, the pioneering multi-cancer early detection company, and previously as chief operations officer of Illumina.

"I am thrilled to join the Alamar team at such an exciting moment for the company," said Bob Ragusa. "Throughout my career, I have seen how the right technology can change what is possible in medicine. I believe the future of disease detection lies in multi-marker testing using proteins, which reflect what is happening in the body in real time. Alamar's NULISA platform has the sensitivity to measure many of these proteins at once from a small sample, and I look forward to helping the team bring that capability to researchers and, ultimately, to patients."

Alamar also announced two additions to its leadership team. John Brottem has joined as general counsel, bringing legal leadership experience across medical technology and technology companies. He has served as general counsel of Outset Medical, Inc. and held various senior legal positions at Omnicell, Inc.

Amelia Merrill has joined as Chief People Officer, bringing extensive experience leading people and talent functions at high-growth healthcare and technology companies. She has served as Senior Vice President, People at Guardant Health, Senior Vice President, People Strategy at RMS, and Vice President, People Operations at Outset Medical. She has also held senior roles at VeriSign, webMethods and Juniper Networks.

"I am delighted to welcome Bob to our board of directors," said Yuling Luo, PhD, founder, CEO, and chair of Alamar Biosciences. "Bob helped build Illumina into the global standard for genomics and led GRAIL as it brought multi-cancer early detection to patients. Few people understand as well as he does what it takes to scale a platform company in our industry. His perspective will be invaluable as we advance our mission to enable the earliest detection of disease. I am also pleased to welcome John and Amelia to our leadership team. I look forward to their contributions as we scale the organization to support our next phase of growth."

About Alamar Biosciences

Alamar is a commercial-stage proteomics company establishing a gold standard in protein detection and analysis. Leveraging our proprietary NULISA™ technology and the ARGO® HT System, our platform is designed to detect protein biomarkers at extremely low concentrations in blood with ultra-high sensitivity, high specificity, flexible multiplexing, broad dynamic range and seamless automation. We refer to this combination of features as “Precision Proteomics,” and believe it fills a critical gap in the field of advanced proteomics, helping researchers unlock the full spectrum of protein biomarkers across disease states. Learn more at alamarbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "may," "plans," "possible," "potential," "seeks," "will" and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Alamar Biosciences’ ability to help enable the earliest detection of disease. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Alamar Biosciences’ current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in Alamar Biosciences’ forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to intense competition in the proteomics market, exposure to legal proceedings, regulatory inquiries and other legal matters, failure to develop new assays or instruments, dependence on researchers who rely heavily on government funding, reductions in spending by research and academic institutions, the potential for products to be subject to more onerous regulation by the FDA or other regulatory requirements, the complexity of manufacturing Alamar Biosciences’ instruments and consumables, failure to obtain marketing authorizations for future products that are intended for clinical or diagnostic use, Alamar Biosciences’ ability to protect its intellectual property, and the other risks described in Alamar Biosciences’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 11, 2026. Alamar Biosciences explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

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