Marketing Authorization in The Bahamas enables patient access. Approval was supported by clinically meaningful safety and efficacy data in multiple cancer types.

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AIVITA Biomedical, Inc. announced that its personal cancer vaccine (AV-PCV) has received full Marketing Authorization in The Bahamas. AV-PCV’s efficacy and safety profile facilitated an expedited authorization, marking an important milestone in bringing personal and precision cancer treatment to patients.

For people living with cancer and their families, access to new treatment options can prove critical. This authorization, which covers the treatment of most cancers, creates a path for patients to receive AV-PCV in The Bahamas while AIVITA continues to pursue approvals in countries worldwide.

“Patients with cancer need treatments that not only elongate their lives but improve the quality of their lives. The Bahamas’ authorization brings us closer to delivering on that promise,” said Dr. Hans Keirstead, CEO of AIVITA Biomedical. “Our focus now is turning authorization into access, as we continue clinical and regulatory efforts in the United States and worldwide.”

AIVITA has been establishing the infrastructure needed to begin treating patients, with a focus on safe, coordinated delivery of care.

AIVITA’s personal cancer platform utilizes the patient’s dendritic cells loaded with antigens from the patient’s own tumor-initiating cells. AV-PCV targets a broad spectrum of antigens, rather than a preselected subset. As a result, the vaccine trains an immune response matched to each patient’s cancer.

The authorization enables collection of real-world evidence on AV-PCV’s use. These data will complement AIVITA’s Phase III clinical trial, already awarded by the US FDA.

About AIVITA Biomedical

Founded in 2016 by pioneers in the cell therapy industry, AIVITA Biomedical, Inc. utilizes its expertise in stem cell growth and directed, high-purity differentiation to enable safe, efficient and economical manufacturing systems which support its therapeutic pipeline. Our personal cancer immunotherapy targets the seed of all cancers, tumor-initiating cells, with a unique pan-antigenic approach that targets all neoantigens specific to the patient’s cancer. Our patient-specific cancer treatments have shown great promise including eradicating tumors and extending life, without harmful side effects in melanoma and renal cell cancer, and prolonging progression-free survival in glioblastoma. Our multi-pathogen vaccine kit for infectious diseases enables point-of-care vaccine production in minimally equipped facilities by minimally trained third-party technicians.

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Media Contact

Liza Kane-Hartnett

liza@aivitabiomedical.com