CALMA dosing is complete, and topline results are expected in the December 2026- January 2027 time frame; Ascendiant maintains BUY rating

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) ("IGC Pharma" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing investigational therapies for Alzheimer's disease, today announced that Ascendiant Capital Markets, LLC has issued an updated equity research report on the Company, raising its 12-month price target to $6.25 per share from $6.00 and maintaining its BUY rating.

The report, titled "Reports Q3 2026. Top-line clinical data expected in Q4 2026 or Q1 2027 should be strong catalyst for stock. Raising P/T to $6.25," follows the Company's third quarter 2026 results. According to Ascendiant, the anticipated topline results from the Phase 2 CALMA trial represent the next major catalyst for IGC Pharma.

CALMA is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial evaluating IGC-AD1, an investigational oral liquid medication, for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's disease. The trial randomized 170 participants and completed dosing in November 2026. Following database lock, unblinding, and independent statistical analysis, the Company expects to report topline results in December 2026 or January 2027.

The full report is available from Ascendiant Capital Markets: Link

All reports on IGC Pharma prepared by analysts represent the views of those analysts and are not necessarily those of IGC Pharma. IGC Pharma does not endorse, adopt, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, conclusions, projections, or recommendations contained in any analyst report and undertakes no obligation to update or correct such information.

About IGC Pharma, Inc. (dba IGC)

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American: IGC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing investigational therapies for Alzheimer's disease and AI-enabled technologies supporting drug discovery, clinical research, cognitive risk assessment and brain-health monitoring. Its lead therapeutic candidate, IGC-AD1, is being evaluated in the Phase 2 CALMA clinical trial for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. The Company's AI portfolio includes MINT-AD, PRISM and aha, its Agentic Harmonization Assistant, which are being developed to support Alzheimer's research and potential healthcare applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated timing of database lock, unblinding, independent statistical analysis, the topline results reporting timeframe, and the future development of IGC-AD1. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events, and timelines to differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties include delays or changes in data verification, reconciliation, quality-control activities, database lock, unblinding, the availability and scheduling of independent statisticians, and statistical analysis; the possibility that trial results may differ from expectations or may not demonstrate the safety, tolerability, or efficacy of IGC-AD1; and clinical, operational, regulatory, and financing risks described in IGC Pharma's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The anticipated timing is an estimate and may change as these activities progress. IGC-AD1 is investigational and has not been approved for any indication. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.



Company Contacts

Media: Kiran Mukunda, kmukunda@igcpharma.com

General: Andres Sanchez info@igcpharma.com

Phone: +1 301-983-0998

SOURCE: IGC Pharma, Inc.

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