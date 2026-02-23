ADARx Pharmaceuticals to Present Onvuzosiran (ADX-324) Phase 1/2 Clinical Data and Phase 3 Design at the 2026 AAAAI Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADARx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADARx), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing next-generation RNA therapeutics, announced today that it will present Phase 1/2 clinical data and Phase 3 design for its onvuzosiran (also known as ADX-324) program, an investigational small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapeutic candidate being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). The poster presentation will be given at the 2026 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) being held February 27 – March 2, 2026, in Philadelphia, PA.

Presentation details:

"ADX-324, A Semi-Annual SC Investigational siRNA Targeting Prekallikrein for HAE Attack Prevention" (Poster number: 089) on Friday, February 27, 2026 from 2:45 – 3:45 pm EST in the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Level 2, Hall E





About HAE and Onvuzosiran (ADX-324)

HAE is a rare genetic disorder characterized by recurrent, unpredictable attacks of swelling that can be painful, disabling, and life-threatening. These attacks result from dysregulation of the kallikrein-kinin system (KKS), which regulates blood pressure, inflammation, coagulation and pain. Prekallikrein (PKK) is a critical protein in the plasma kallikrein pathway that activates a second protein called kallikrein, which, if present, produces bradykinin, a potent vasodilator. A dysfunctional KKS leads to excessive release of bradykinin which causes the swelling attacks in HAE.

Onvuzosiran is an investigational siRNA therapy designed to inhibit PKK generation at the mRNA level and reduce the production of plasma PKK, thereby averting bradykinin generation and potentially preventing HAE attacks. Compared to currently approved prophylactic treatments, Onvuzosiran is expected to decrease PKK to a greater degree, offering the potential for greater and more durable control of kallikrein activity, which is expected to result in a higher proportion of patients remaining attack-free with a less frequent dosing regimen. Onvuzosiran is currently being evaluated in the Phase 3 STOP-HAE clinical trial (https://stophae.com) and has received Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of patients with HAE from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

About ADARx Pharmaceuticals

ADARx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage biotechnology company dedicated to transforming cutting-edge science into next-generation RNA medicines across a wide range of therapeutic areas. We have developed technology to control the expression of specific disease drivers with highly selective RNA targeted therapies with the goal of delivering life-changing treatments for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. ADARx is focused on advancing and expanding a deep pipeline of highly potent, durable and selective RNA-targeted therapeutic candidates, developing product candidates for the treatment of complement-mediated, genetic, cardiovascular, thrombosis, central nervous system and metabolic (obesity) diseases. In addition to our wholly-owned programs, we have entered into a collaboration and license option agreement with AbbVie to develop small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapeutics across multiple disease areas, including neuroscience, immunology and oncology. Follow ADARx on LinkedIn.

