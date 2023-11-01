SUBSCRIBE
Precision BioSciences to Report Third Quarter Results on November 7, 2023

November 1, 2023 | 
1 min read

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), an advanced gene editing company utilizing its novel proprietary ARCUS® platform to develop in vivo gene editing therapies for sophisticated gene edits, including gene insertion, excision, and elimination, today announced that it will publish financial results for the third quarter 2023 and provide a business update on November 7, 2023.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is an advanced gene editing company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform that differs from other technologies in the way it cuts, its smaller size, and its simpler structure. Key capabilities and differentiating characteristics may enable ARCUS nucleases to drive more intended, defined therapeutic outcomes. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline is comprised of in vivo gene editing candidates designed to deliver lasting cures for the broadest range of genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

Contacts

Investor and Media Contact:
Mei Burris
Senior Director of Finance and Controller
Mei.Burris@precisionbiosciences.com

Source: Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Earnings Events North Carolina
