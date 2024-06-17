Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL) is a clinical stage gene editing company developing in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies with its highly precise and versatile ARCUS genome editing platform. ARCUS uses sequence-specific DNA-cutting enzymes, or nucleases designed for gene knock out, as well as highly sophisticated edits for gene insertion and/or gene repair. Precision’s in vivo gene editing pipeline consists of wholly-owned preclinical candidates for primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PBGENE-PH1), familial hypercholesteremia (PBGENE-PCSK9) and chronic hepatitis B (PBGENE-HBV). It has also partnered with Lilly to develop candidates for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and two other programs targeting the liver and CNS. Precision’s allogeneic CAR T pipeline consists of multiple investigational candidates in early-stage clinical trials, including its first and second generation CD19 targeting candidates PBCAR0191 and PBCAR19B for relapsed and/or refractory (R/R) non-Hodgkin and B-cell lymphoma patients. Precision has also prioritized development of PBCAR269A, its BCMA targeted candidate in combination with a gamma secretase inhibitor for R/R patients with multiple myeloma. Precision BioSciences and its in-house manufacturing facility for AAV, mRNA, and CAR T cells is based in Durham, North Carolina. For more information about Precision BioSciences please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com