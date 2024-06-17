SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL) is a clinical stage gene editing company developing in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies with its highly precise and versatile ARCUS genome editing platform. ARCUS uses sequence-specific DNA-cutting enzymes, or nucleases designed for gene knock out, as well as highly sophisticated edits for gene insertion and/or gene repair. Precision’s in vivo gene editing pipeline consists of wholly-owned preclinical candidates for primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PBGENE-PH1), familial hypercholesteremia (PBGENE-PCSK9) and chronic hepatitis B (PBGENE-HBV). It has also partnered with Lilly to develop candidates for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and two other programs targeting the liver and CNS. Precision’s allogeneic CAR T pipeline consists of multiple investigational candidates in early-stage clinical trials, including its first and second generation CD19 targeting candidates PBCAR0191 and PBCAR19B for relapsed and/or refractory (R/R) non-Hodgkin and B-cell lymphoma patients. Precision has also prioritized development of PBCAR269A, its BCMA targeted candidate in combination with a gamma secretase inhibitor for R/R patients with multiple myeloma. Precision BioSciences and its in-house manufacturing facility for AAV, mRNA, and CAR T cells is based in Durham, North Carolina. For more information about Precision BioSciences please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com

  • 2022 Best Places to Work
302 East Pettigrew Street
Durham, NC 27701
Tel: 919-314-5512
Visit website
  • Featured Employer Badge
NEWS
Courtesy of Harold Cunningham/Getty Images
Business
Novartis Tops Busy Week with Solid Tumor Combo Drug Approval
In addition to patent cases, partnerships and pledging money to global tropical disease efforts, Novartis scored a win on a combo-treatment for solid tumors.
June 23, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
A Novartis building under a blue sky/courtesy of C
Business
Novartis, Precision Ink Deal to Develop Potential Sickle Cell Cure
Precision BioSciences and Novartis are teaming up to develop a potential cure for hemoglobinopathies such as sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia.
June 22, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Precision Announces Promising Data on Potential Allogeneic CAR T Pioneer
Precision BioSciences’ clinical program exploring allogeneic CAR T therapy may well produce a market pioneer after initial data showed its ability to deliver a 100% overall response rate.
June 9, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Scientist removes a tube. Gloved hand. Light blue tint applied to image.
Drug Development
ASGCT Opening Highlights Advancements, New Therapies
The American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting kicked off Monday with multiple presentations highlighting the potential of new treatments for a myriad of diseases.
May 16, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Bio NC
BioSpace Launches 2022 Hotbed Maps to Highlight Thriving Life Sciences Clusters
As BioSpace proudly introduces our 2022 Hotbed Maps, let’s explore the industry’s most thriving territories, research leading employers and search for relevant jobs on BioSpace.
January 17, 2022
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: December 11-17
It was an enormously busy week with plenty of announcements from the American Society of Hematology meeting and numerous companies working to get the news out ahead of the holidays and year-end. Here’s a look.
December 17, 2021
 · 
16 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Precision Signs Another Collab for ARCUS Genome Editing Platform
Durham, N.C.-based Precision BioSciences announced a license and collaboration deal with Philadelphia-based iECURE and described its clinical development plans.
September 9, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
A New $550 Million Life Sciences Venture Capital Fund is in Town
venBio Global Strategic Fund IV will invest primarily in drug companies focused on developing therapies for unmet medical needs.
June 3, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Global Roundup: BioVersys Secures CARB-X Funds for Multidrug Resistant Research
Biopharma and life sciences companies from across the globe provide updates on their businesses and pipelines.
June 2, 2021
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Load More
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Precision BioSciences Announces its Addition to the Russell Microcap® Index
July 1, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Bio NC
Precision BioSciences to Participate in Upcoming June Investor Conferences
May 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Deals
Precision BioSciences Announces Grant of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - May 17, 2024
May 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
Precision BioSciences Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
May 13, 2024
 · 
18 min read
Deals
Precision BioSciences Announces Common Stock Purchase by Members of Management for $300,000 in a Private Placement
May 8, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Precision BioSciences to Report First Quarter Results on May 13, 2024
May 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Bio NC
Precision BioSciences Announces Receipt of FDA Fast Track Designation for ECUR-506, iECURE’s Program for the Treatment of Neonatal Onset Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency
May 7, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Bio NC
Precision BioSciences Announces Late-Breaking Poster Presentation at the European Association for Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress 2024
May 1, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Bio NC
Precision BioSciences Announces Return of Programs and Conclusion of Collaboration with Prevail Therapeutics
April 16, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Business
Precision BioSciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
March 27, 2024
 · 
23 min read
Load More