Tom Kutrubes is a biotech industry veteran and expert in biological sourcing with over 20 years of experience in the life sciences global supply chain. Honored as one of the Top 40 Under Forty in Northern Colorado and Boulder Valley in 2019, he holds three U.S. patents, reflecting his commitment to innovation and entrepreneurial spirit.

As the executive director of SeraPrime, Kutrubes champions a business model that prioritizes agility, quality and long-term relationships over sheer scale. Throughout his career, he has held leadership roles as partner, founder and owner of several serum companies, building many from start-up to medium scale with facilities overseeing domestic and international supply. He has a reputation for strategic procurement and a deep dedication to supporting advanced research within the life sciences field.