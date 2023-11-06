Orthofix Announces Full Commercial Launch of the WaveForm L Interbody System for Lateral Lumbar Fusion Procedures

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a leading global spine and orthopedics company, today announced the full U.S. commercial launch of the WaveForm® L Lateral Lumbar Interbody System. Designed for lateral lumbar interbody fusion (LLIF) procedures, the 3D-printed WaveForm L features a porous structure that prioritizes strength and stability to provide a robust fusion environment.

“Designed to treat the spine safely and reproducibly through indirect decompression and sagittal alignment restoration, the WaveForm L features a large core aperture for the placement of bone graft material to optimize bony fusion throughout the interbody,” said Dr. Donald Blaskiewicz, Director of Spinal Deformity at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho, and faculty at UCSD in San Diego, CA. “The WaveForm L also has improved imaging characteristics to aid in radiographic visualization during intraoperative and postoperative imaging. These combined features make it one of the best 3D-printed interbodies available.”

WaveForm interbodies are uniquely created with a primary focus on structure, surface and stability. Constructed from a repeating wave-like structure, WaveForm L is designed to efficiently distribute compressive loads and provide high porosity for optimized stiffness without compromising strength.1,2 At 80 percent body porosity, WaveForm L provides enhanced imaging characteristics and increased graft packability, while the optimized 65 percent endplate porosity of the wave-like structure provides for boney ingrowth and early mechanical stability.3,4,5

“We are dedicated to providing a comprehensive portfolio of innovative, procedurally-focused products strategically designed to work together to drive fusion,” said Kevin Kenny, President of Orthofix Global Spine. “WaveForm L represents the latest advancements in proprietary spinal implant technology engineered to address the many nuances of spinal pathology to meet individual patient needs, delivering both clinical and economic value to patients, surgeons and hospital systems.”

Lateral lumbar interbody fusion (LLIF) procedures make up approximately 20 percent of the interbody device market. The number of these procedures are projected to continue to increase based on the rapid growth of titanium-coated PEEK devices and 3D-printed metal devices. According to 2022 data, the LLIF market is estimated to be more than $350 million in the U.S.6

About Orthofix

Orthofix and SeaSpine merged in January 2023 to form a leading global spine and orthopedics company with a comprehensive portfolio of biologics, innovative spinal hardware, bone growth therapies, specialized orthopedic solutions and a leading surgical navigation system. Its products are distributed in approximately 68 countries worldwide.

The Company is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, where it conducts general business, product development, medical education and manufacturing, and has primary offices in Carlsbad, CA, with a focus on spine and biologics product innovation and surgeon education, and Verona, Italy, with an emphasis on product innovation, production, and medical education for orthopedics. The combined company’s global R&D, commercial and manufacturing footprint also includes facilities and offices in Irvine, CA, Toronto, Canada, Sunnyvale, CA, Wayne, PA, Olive Branch, MS, Maidenhead, UK, Munich, Germany, Paris, France, and São Paulo, Brazil. To learn more, visit Orthofix.com.

