Tariffs Continue to Dominate Q1 Earnings, AACR Excites Cancer Space, CEO Pay Gaps, More

Policy issues—particularly tariffs—loom large as Q1 2025 earnings season rolls on, with Pfizer , Novartis , AstraZeneca and many more all reporting this week. On Pfizer’s call, CEO Albert Bourla called the Trump administration’s national security concerns “legitimate,” but objected to the proposed tariffs in general. Meanwhile, Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan brushed off the tariff risk but expressed concern over President Donald Trump’s desire to bring back the ‘ Most Favored Nations’ rule .

Meanwhile, cancer conference season is in full swing, with the American Association for Cancer Research’s annual event continuing in Chicago. Merck, GSK, Boehringer Ingelheim, Roche and others have presented highly anticipated data from some of their cornerstone cancer drugs and other candidates.

Turning to the latest news out of the FDA, newly minted Commissioner Marty Makary gave his first two big press interviews last week, making statements that both jibed with and contradicted recent reporting. And in the midst of the ongoing Novavax vaccine saga, many have raised concerns that the FDA could become politicized under the watch of HHS Secretary RFK Jr.

Finally, check out this week’s BioPharm Executive stories, including a deep dive into the trend toward mining innovative therapies from China and BioSpace’s annual report on pharma CEO-to-employee pay ratios.

