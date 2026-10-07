KCAS Bio Continues to Innovate Global Flow Cytometry Services with AI‑Enabled Efficiencies, Harmonized Delivery, and Enhanced Data‑Quality Focus

Data Quality as a Core Differentiator: Consistent feedback from major pharma clients underscores that data quality remains customers’ top concern, reinforcing the company’s ongoing emphasis on precision, transparency, and GCLP‑compliant review processes.

Consistent feedback from major pharma clients underscores that data quality remains customers’ top concern, reinforcing the company’s ongoing emphasis on precision, transparency, and GCLP‑compliant review processes. On‑Time Delivery Across Ranges of Panel Complexity: In collaboration with Crux Biolabs, KCAS Bio has successfully processed panels ranging from 3‑color to 30‑color formats, achieving 100% on‑time delivery in as little as 3 days after data acquisition.

In collaboration with Crux Biolabs, KCAS Bio has successfully processed panels ranging from 3‑color to 30‑color formats, achieving 100% on‑time delivery in as little as 3 days after data acquisition. Scalable Harmonization for Global Transfers: KCAS Bio has worked with Cytek Biosciences on an additional level of process harmonization, leveraging its full spectrum capabilities to support seamless assay transfer, flexible panel design, and reproducibility between geographic locations.

KCAS Bio has worked with Cytek Biosciences on an additional level of process harmonization, leveraging its full spectrum capabilities to support seamless assay transfer, flexible panel design, and reproducibility between geographic locations. AI‑Enhanced Efficiency & Data Quality: Ongoing development of AI‑driven workflows and quality‑control analytics designed to reduce turnaround times and enhance the consistency of spectral flow data.

Ongoing development of AI‑driven workflows and quality‑control analytics designed to reduce turnaround times and enhance the consistency of spectral flow data. Evolving Market Considerations: While not yet formal, the company is gearing its strategic framework to explore future collaborations in markets such as China, demonstrating forward‑planning in partnerships and operations that may enable smoother, globally aligned service delivery.

Contacts

KANSAS CITY, Kan.--()--KCAS Bio, a global provider of harmonized spectral flow cytometry, today announced ongoing developments in its service offering – focused on AI-driven improvements in data efficiency and quality, expanded harmonization protocols, and strategic readiness for evolving customer and market needs. The successful alliance with Crux Biolabs continues to be a valued cooperation, providing harmonized Cytek Aurora™ systems across the U.S., Europe, and Australia. This alliance serves as the operational backbone supporting multi‑site consistency and global compliance.“Our sponsors continually share with us that data quality – not just speed – is non‑negotiable,” said Brian Wile, PhD, Head of Global Flow Cytometry at KCAS Bio. “That's why we're investing in AI tools to increase efficiency and improve data reliability, while maintaining our top priority of delivering high‑quality flow cytometry across all sites with zero process‑driven delays.”Cytek® Biosciences is among the technology partners supporting these harmonization efforts through its Full Spectrum Profiling™ technology, enabling consistent, high-parameter flow cytometry across KCAS Bio's global sites. "KCAS Bio's adoption of the Cytek Aurora™ systems demonstrates how our technology advances high-parameter flow cytometry at a global scale, empowering scientists to design and execute complex panels with confidence, while harmonized workflows and AI-driven efficiencies deliver reproducible, high-resolution single-cell data that helps biopharma teams accelerate their research programs," said Wenbin Jiang, PhD, CEO of Cytek Biosciences.“Our growth‑oriented roadmap is guided by evolving client expectations,” added Wile. “By combining AI efficiency, unwavering data quality, harmonized processes, and global readiness, we’re positioning ourselves to exceed the needs of modern biopharma research, without over‑committing until the time is right.”KCAS Bio is a premier international provider of bioanalytical and laboratory services that provides comprehensive GLP- and GCP-compliant development services from early discovery support through commercial approval and beyond. One of only a select few CROs offering both large and small molecule development with extensive capabilities and expertise, KCAS Bio provides a truly differentiated approach to its clients who are looking for both scientific expertise and excellent customer service. KCAS Bio is headquartered in Olathe, Kansas – the Kansas City, KS metro area, supported by more than 380 employees. Further information can be found atCrux Biolabs, an Australian bioanalytical laboratory, offers a wide range of GCLP/GCP-compliant services. These services encompass PBMC processing, pharmacodynamics (including biomarker, flow cytometry, and anti-drug antibody assays), and pharmacokinetics for both large and small molecules, all tailored to support clinical research. Our team of highly skilled scientists, based in our ISO/IEC 17025-accredited lab in Melbourne, Victoria, specialize in the development and validation of various biomarker and cell assays. For more information, please visit our website atKCAS BioPhone: (913) 248-3000Email: