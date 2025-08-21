9 Companies Hiring Now in Massachusetts

Looking for a biopharma job in Massachusetts? Check out the BioSpace list of nine companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
Massachusetts is one of the largest life sciences hubs in the United States. Despite this, jobs posted in Massachusetts have declined 46% compared to the same time period in August last year. However, there are still hundreds of jobs posted in Massachusetts for those looking for work in Genetown.
If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in Massachusetts, check out the open positions at these nine companies.
- Takeda has around 180 open jobs, including remote roles, across several functions including R&D, regulatory affairs, communications and compliance.
- Moderna has around 40 open positions, including oncology and analytical development roles.
- AbbVie has over 30 job openings. Roles include senior principal research scientist, associate scientist, I and senior validation engineer.
- Eli Lilly has over 20 jobs, including R&D and clinical roles.
- Dyne Therapeutics, focused on developing therapeutics to treat neuromuscular diseases, has around 20 open positions, all in Waltham.
- Amgen has a dozen open roles in Boston and Cambridge across a range of functions.
- Intellia Therapeutics has around 10 open roles, all in Cambridge, including a senior director, biostatistics; senior director, R&D quality and compliance; and vice president, gene editing core.
- Regeneron has several roles in Cambridge, including senior validation specialist-computer system validation; associate director field medical affairs, cutaneous oncology; and senior manager clinical study lead.
- Syner-G Biopharma Group has several facilities roles in Worcester and Boston.
