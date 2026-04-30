7 companies hiring in North Carolina now

Located within the Bio NC Hotbed , North Carolina is known for its manufacturing presence but also is home to prestigious research universities including Duke University and contract research organizations such as IQVIA Biotech.

Regarding employment opportunities in the state, based on data through April 29, in April, job postings live on the BioSpace website dropped 29% year over year. However, they rose month over month for the fifth time in a row. There are over 100 positions listed online now.

If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in North Carolina, check out the open jobs at these seven companies.