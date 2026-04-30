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News   Job Trends

7 companies hiring in North Carolina now

April 30, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of Durham, North Carolina, USA downtown cityscape

iStock, Sean Pavone

Looking for a biopharma job in North Carolina? Check out the BioSpace list of seven companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.

Located within the Bio NC Hotbed, North Carolina is known for its manufacturing presence but also is home to prestigious research universities including Duke University and contract research organizations such as IQVIA Biotech.

Regarding employment opportunities in the state, based on data through April 29, in April, job postings live on the BioSpace website dropped 29% year over year. However, they rose month over month for the fifth time in a row. There are over 100 positions listed online now.

If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in North Carolina, check out the open jobs at these seven companies.

  1. AbbVie is hiring a specialty representative, metabolic, in Greensboro; specialty representative, metabolics, in Ashville; and directory services-active directory and Entra architect in Raleigh.
  2. Amgen has over 30 openings. Jobs include senior engineer I-multiple shifts in Holly Springs, senior associate quality assurance in Holly Springs and area lead site of care (rare disease) in Charlotte.
  3. CSL is hiring for three positions, all in Holly Springs: principal scientist, analytical development; project coordinator, tech ops; and senior manager, regional regulatory lead-North America, Seqirus vaccines.
  4. Eli Lilly has about 50 openings. Jobs include scientist-HSE in Durham, principal associate QA for QC in Concord and senior principal microbiologist in Concord.
  5. GRAIL has around a dozen positions available, mostly in Durham. Roles in that city include senior quality engineer, complaint handling; senior data analytics engineer; and quality systems training manager.
  6. Novo Nordisk has about 30 openings, mostly in Clayton. Jobs include GMP material professional in Clayton; validation area specialist I/II-SDF in Durham; and metrology technician I-API in Clayton.
  7. Protara has multiple positions available in Winston-Salem. Roles include associate director, director senior scientist (analytical); executive director/vice president, analytical; and vice president, quality and regulatory.

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North Carolina Now hiring
AbbVie Amgen CSL Eli Lilly and Company GRAIL, Inc. Novo Nordisk Protara Therapeutics
Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel is content manager, life sciences careers, at BioSpace. She covers the biopharma job market, job trends and career advice, and produces client content. You can reach her at angela.gabriel@biospace.com and follow her on LinkedIn.
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