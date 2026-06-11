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Genentech R&D layoffs hit top exec who’s been with the biotech nearly 30 years

June 11, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Angela Gabriel
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The staffing changes will focus resources on work that creates the highest impact for patients, according to Genentech. The number of employees affected is unknown, but longtime veteran Vishva Dixit is out.

Genentech has made changes to its research and early development group (gRED) that include parting ways with a high-profile executive who had been with the company since 1997. The South San Franciso–based biotech confirmed to BioSpace the “targeted adjustments” and departure of Vishva Dixit, who most recently served as vice president and senior fellow, physiological chemistry, research biology.

The restructuring is intended to ensure the Roche subsidiary’s capabilities and investments align with its core therapeutic areas, advance its portfolio and deliver transformative medicines to patients faster, according to Genentech.

“To stay ahead in a fast-moving industry and continue to deliver world-class science and medicines, we must continually evolve how we work,” the company noted in the statement. “This requires making difficult decisions to focus our resources on the work that creates the highest impact for patients.”

A Genentech spokesperson declined to share specific information about the layoffs, including how many employees were affected.

Endpoints News obtained a company email that stated the biotech is closing infectious disease and physiological chemistry units while downsizing other teams. Those teams include early clinical development, development sciences and translational medicine.

In addition to Dixit, other key departures include Todd McDevitt, vice president of vice president and head of cell therapy, and Man-Wah Tan, a vice president and senior fellow of infectious diseases, Endpoints reported.

In the statement provided to BioSpace, Genentech noted that Dixit had made extraordinary, groundbreaking contributions to the company, science and the broader scientific community during his years with the company.

“His pioneering discoveries in the fundamental mechanisms of cell death, apoptosis, innate immunity and inflammatory signaling transformed our understanding of how cells respond to stress, infection and injury, laying foundations that continue to influence research and drug discovery across many fields. We are deeply grateful for his leadership and the impact of his work.”

Genentech also noted that the company continues to hire within gRED in the U.S.


Layoffs
Genentech, Inc.
Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel is content manager, life sciences careers, at BioSpace. She covers the biopharma job market, job trends and career advice, and produces client content. You can reach her at angela.gabriel@biospace.com and follow her on LinkedIn.
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