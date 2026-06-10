Opinion: Local trade groups must support life sciences in these difficult times

The life science industry is at a pivotal moment. Federal funding pipelines have been cut and delayed at an unprecedented rate. The policy environment is shifting rapidly, and nowhere are the stakes higher than in healthcare and life sciences—sectors that keep people healthy, power groundbreaking innovation, and bolster our economy. Uncertainty in federal funding and regulations weigh heavily on the ability of biotechs to discover and deliver the treatments and cures of tomorrow.

The good news is that while some federal changes risk slowing research and development, the United States’ unparalleled ecosystem of talent, infrastructure, and investment presents a unique opportunity for organizations to double down on supporting local companies while attracting new enterprises and top-tier professionals from across the globe. As the CEO of the trade organization NewYorkBIO, I’ve seen firsthand what such groups can accomplish.

A local lifeline

Changes to federal policy and threats to federal funding have created uncertainty among life science companies and professionals. Some companies are responding by cutting staffing and reorganizing to remain operational, some are moving operations out of the U.S. and most are rethinking business models and focusing on strategic growth, changing markets and working to identify new and alternative funding sources.

On top of these macro-level challenges, innovators face a fragmented business landscape. The right partners, funding opportunities or facilities are often difficult to find when they are most needed. With uncertainty at the federal level, companies with critical innovation will be halted without crucial support from their state and local government, agency partners, and advocacy groups—all of which work together to support innovation.

Across the country, life science trade associations representing companies of all sizes are confronting many of the same challenges and actively exchanging ideas on potential solutions. NewYorkBIO and other such state bioscience associations are equipped to connect member companies with the resources they need. For example, our exclusive cost-savings program, Empire Advantage, offers early-stage life science innovators access to business and laboratory essentials at a reduced cost.

At the same time, NewYorkBIO and our peer organizations across the country regularly share effective advocacy and coalition-building strategies and discuss efforts to amplify a unified call for sustained federal support. In New York, these discussions have highlighted ongoing uncertainty around funding pipelines and the next steps needed to maintain momentum for research and development already underway. By contrast, colleagues in other states report that their most pressing concern is workforce disruption, marked by job consolidation and a growing surplus of highly skilled talent.

During this transitional period, states and cities across the U.S. have an opportunity to grow as resource-rich hubs for bioscience companies, emerging entrepreneurs, and talent across the industry. Many areas have state and local agencies focused on fostering innovation, as well as a network of relevant organizations and dedicated professionals. Especially at a time when federal resources are in danger, it is critical to tap into these resources to support U.S. life sciences.

We have begun this important work here in the Empire State. Over the past decade, thoughtful public investments and private-public partnerships developed supportive infrastructure and funding pipelines, resulting in one of the nation’s most dynamic life science markets. Most recently, New York City’s economic development organizations and NewYorkBIO, the state’s leading life sciences advocacy group came together to create a first-of-its-kind resource hub called New York Bio Connect, which aims to break down the barriers hindering success for New York’s life science entrepreneurs.

At a time when much is uncertain at the federal level, our state’s network of support came together to ensure every researcher, entrepreneur and company has immediate access to the tools that drive growth. The hub is a one-stop shop for funding opportunities, news and reports, facility information, career opportunities, and upcoming events designed to spark collaboration, accelerate innovation and showcase the unmatched strength of New York’s life sciences ecosystem.

Our industry’s drive to connect and share resources that fuel innovation has propelled the bioscientific ecosystem forward, setting the U.S. apart as a center of progress. At this transformative moment marked by growing global competition, it is crucial for states to work collaboratively with these networks of companies and talented professionals, supporting our life science companies with the resources they need to succeed and to advocate for themselves. In doing so, we can reinforce our country’s position as a global hub for the development of treatments and cures that transform patients’ lives worldwide.