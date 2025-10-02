SUBSCRIBE
6 Companies Hiring Now in Boston

October 2, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Angela Gabriel
Boston harbor and cityscape skyline view

iStock, xbrchx

Looking for a biopharma job in Boston? Check out the BioSpace list of six companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.

Job postings live for Boston on the BioSpace website dipped 29% year over year in September, but the Genetown Hotbed city still offers significant employment opportunities as part of a major life sciences hub. For example, from January to July 2025 in the Boston metropolitan statistical area, just over 1,300 companies looked to fill more than 10,000 life sciences jobs, according to a Cushman & Wakefield report.

In addition, tax incentive awards announced in June will create 491 life sciences jobs in Boston by the end of 2025, including 300 at Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in Boston, check out the open positions at these six companies.

  1. Eli Lilly has nearly 20 openings. Jobs include scientist-oligonucleotide chemistry, advisor-computational biology and postdoctoral researcher-genomics, proteomics and clinical outcomes.
  2. Foundation Medicine has around 20 positions available. Roles include principal scientist, clinical development; vice president, regulatory affairs and quality assurance; and senior director, clinical trials, clinical development.
  3. Takeda has over 70 openings. Jobs include senior scientist, global biologics; director, regulatory site CMC; and associate director, AI/ML.
  4. Amgen is hiring a key account manager-cardiovascular and a digital product senior manager (AI).
  5. GenScript is seeking a sales account manager, reagent services and a business development manager, ProBio CDMO.
  6. Syner-G BioPharma Group is hiring a facilities engineer and associate facilities engineer.

Massachusetts Now hiring
Eli Lilly and Company Foundation Medicine, Inc. Takeda Amgen GenScript Syner-G BioPharma Group
Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel is content manager, life sciences careers, at BioSpace. She covers the biopharma job market, job trends and career advice, and produces client content. You can reach her at angela.gabriel@biospace.com and follow her on LinkedIn.
