6 Companies Hiring Now in Boston

Job postings live for Boston on the BioSpace website dipped 29% year over year in September, but the Genetown Hotbed city still offers significant employment opportunities as part of a major life sciences hub. For example, from January to July 2025 in the Boston metropolitan statistical area, just over 1,300 companies looked to fill more than 10,000 life sciences jobs, according to a Cushman & Wakefield report .

In addition, tax incentive awards announced in June will create 491 life sciences jobs in Boston by the end of 2025, including 300 at Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in Boston, check out the open positions at these six companies.