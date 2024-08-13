Immatics Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update

Clinical data from May 2024 on ACTengine® IMA203 targeting PRAME in 30 heavily pre-treated metastatic melanoma patients at RP2D: 55% confirmed objective response rate, median duration of response of 13.5 months; IMA203 continues to maintain a favorable tolerability profile

Registration-enabling randomized Phase 2/3 trial for ACTengine® IMA203 in 2L+ melanoma planned to commence in 2024

Next data update on IMA203 and IMA203CD8 (GEN2) to be presented at medical conferences in 2H 2024

First Phase 1 dose escalation clinical data from Immatics’ next-generation, half-life extended TCR Bispecific, TCER® IMA401 (MAGEA4/8), to be presented as an oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2024

First next-generation, half-life extended TCER® IMA402 (PRAME) dose escalation data to be announced later in 2H 2024

Appointment of Alise Reicin M.D. to Board of Directors

Cash and cash equivalents as well as other financial assets amount to $568.5 million1 (€531.1 million) as of June 30, 2024, funding company operations into 2027

Houston, Texas and Tuebingen, Germany, August 13, 2024 – Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX, “Immatics” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company active in the discovery and development of T cell-redirecting cancer immunotherapies, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“It is an exciting time for Immatics as we prepare to reach several major clinical milestones in the second half of the year. Starting with the presentation of the first clinical data on our TCR Bispecific, TCER® IMA401, at ESMO, followed by further data updates from our cell therapy pipeline and the initiation of the IMA203 registration-enabling clinical trial, we look forward to the continued advancement of our product candidates in the coming months,” said Harpreet Singh, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of Immatics. “Patients with advanced solid tumors are in need of transformative therapies that make a meaningful difference in their quality of life. With each clinical milestone we reach, we move one step closer to making an impact in the lives of these patients.”

Second Quarter 2024 and Subsequent Company Progress

ACTengine® Cell Therapy Program

ACTengine® IMA203 and IMA203CD8 (GEN2) monotherapy

On May 14, 2024, Immatics provided a data update on IMA203 monotherapy targeting PRAME from the ongoing Phase 1 trial at the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D, 1 to 10 billion total TCR-T cells) in 30 heavily pretreated metastatic melanoma patients evaluable for efficacy.

As of the data cut-off on April 25, 2024, treatment with IMA203 monotherapy in the efficacy population has demonstrated a confirmed objective response rate (cORR) of 55% (16/29), a disease control rate of 90% (27/30) and tumor shrinkage in 87% (26/30) of patients.

Median duration of response (mDOR) was 13.5 months (min 1.2+, max 21.5+ months) including 11 of 16 confirmed objective responses ongoing at data cut-off and longest duration of response ongoing at >21 months after infusion.

Confirmed response rates are similar across all melanoma subtypes (56% (9/16) in cutaneous melanoma and 54% (7/13) in other melanoma subtypes). IMA203 has exhibited a favorable tolerability profile (N=65 patients across all dose levels and all tumor types).

The next data update, which will include translational and clinical data for IMA203, as well as further details on the clinical trial design for the planned IMA203 Phase 2/3 study, will be presented in 2H 2024 at a medical conference.

Immatics is continuing dose escalation of IMA203CD8 (GEN2) with the goal of defining the optimal dose for further development. The next data update for IMA203CD8 (GEN2) is planned for 2H 2024 with a focus on continued dose escalation data in melanoma patients. In addition to treating melanoma patients, Immatics has also started to expand its clinical footprint outside of melanoma to address a broader patient population with a particular focus on ovarian and uterine cancers.

TCR Bispecifics Programs

Immatics’ T cell engaging receptor (TCER®) candidates are next-generation, half-life extended TCR Bispecific molecules. They are designed to maximize efficacy while minimizing toxicities and provide a patient-convenient dosing schedule through the proprietary format consisting of a high-affinity TCR domain against the tumor target and a low-affinity T cell recruiter binding to the T cell.

Upcoming milestones for Immatics’ clinical TCER® pipeline

Martin Wermke, M.D. will present the first clinical data from Immatics’ IMA401 (MAGEA4/8) at the ESMO Congress during an oral presentation titled, Initial safety, pharmacokinetics, and anti-tumor activity data of TCER IMA401, a MAGEA4/8-directed half-life extended TCR Bispecific, in Phase 1 dose escalation, on September 16, 2024, at 11:25 CEST.

Data from approximately 30 patients from the dose escalation phase will be presented. Key objectives include: (1) Demonstrating tolerability of the novel, next-generation, half-life extended TCR Bispecifics format; (2) optimizing dosing schedule to a less frequent regimen during dose escalation, based on pharmacokinetics data; and (3) demonstrating initial clinical anti-tumor activity.

IMA402 (PRAME) data are planned to be announced later in 2H 2024 and will include data from at least 15 patients in early stages of dose escalation across multiple solid cancers, but initially focused on melanoma.

TCER® IMA401 (MAGEA4/8)

The Phase 1 dose escalation basket trial to evaluate safety, tolerability and initial anti-tumor activity of TCER® IMA401 in patients with recurrent and/or refractory solid tumors is ongoing. IMA401 targets an HLA-A*02:01-presented peptide that occurs identically in two different proteins, MAGEA4 and MAGEA8. This target peptide has been selected based on natural expression in native solid tumors at particularly high target density (peptide copy number per tumor cell identified by Immatics’ proprietary quantitative mass spectrometry engine XPRESIDENT® is >5x higher than for a MAGEA4 peptide target used in other clinical trials). MAGEA4 and MAGEA8 are expressed in multiple solid cancers including lung cancer, head and neck cancer, melanoma, ovarian cancer, sarcoma and others.

IMA401 is being developed in collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb.

TCER® IMA402 (PRAME)

Immatics initiated the Phase 1/2 trial investigating the Company’s fully owned TCER® candidate IMA402 in patients with recurrent and/or refractory solid tumors in August 2023. Initial focus indications are ovarian cancer, lung cancer, uterine cancer and cutaneous and uveal melanoma, among others. IMA402 targets an HLA-A*02:01-presented peptide derived from the tumor antigen PRAME. This target peptide has been selected based on natural expression in native solid primary tumors and metastases at particularly high target density (peptide copy number per tumor cell identified by Immatics’ proprietary quantitative mass spectrometry engine XPRESIDENT®).

Corporate Development

In July 2024, Alise Reicin, M.D., was appointed to Immatics’ Board of Directors as the Company is advancing its pipeline of TCR-based cell therapy and bispecific product candidates into the next phase of development. Dr. Reicin brings extensive experience in early- and late-stage clinical development and has led the successful development of multiple important new therapies, including Keytruda®.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents as well as other financial assets total €531.1 million ($568.5 million1) as of June 30, 2024, compared to €425.9 million ($455.9 million1) as of December 31, 2023. The increase is mainly due to the public offering in January 2024, partly offset by ongoing research and development activities. The Company projects a cash runway into 2027.

Revenue: Total revenue, consisting of revenue from collaboration agreements, was €18.8 million ($20.1 million1) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to €22.4 million ($24.0 million1) for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease is mainly the result of a one-time revenue of €13.7 million associated with an opt-in payment by BMS during the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Research and Development Expenses: R&D expenses were €35.2 million ($37.7 million1) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to €27.3 million ($29.2 million1) for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase mainly resulted from costs associated with the advancement of the clinical pipeline candidates.

General and Administrative Expenses: G&A expenses were €10.1 million ($10.8 million1) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to €9.4 million ($10.1 million1) for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Net Profit and Loss: Net loss was €18.0 million ($19.3 million1) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to a net loss of €24.6 million ($26.3 million1) for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in net loss despite decreased revenue and increased operating expenses is driven by an increased financial result.

Full financial statements can be found in the 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 13, 2024, and published on the SEC website under www.sec.gov.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, London, United Kingdom – November 19 – 21, 2024

To see the full list of events and presentations, visit www.investors.immatics.com/events-presentations.

- END -

Immatics N.V. and subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Loss of Immatics N.V.

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Euros in thousands, except

per share data) (Euros in thousands, except

per share data) Revenue from collaboration agreements 18,755 22,354 49,024 32,150 Research and development expenses (35,216) (27,317) (67,324) (54,898) General and administrative expenses (10,128) (9,358) (21,770) (18,944) Other income 25 6 37 948 Operating result (26,564) (14,315) (40,033) (40,744) Change in fair value of liabilities for warrants (648) (13,105) 395 (5,708) Other financial income 9,665 3,954 20,580 6,748 Other financial expenses (305) (1,144) (515) (4,653) Financial result 8,712 (10,295) 20,460 (3,613) Loss before taxes (17,852) (24,610) (19,573) (44,357) Taxes on income (170) — (1,503) — Net loss (18,022) (24,610) (21,076) (44,357) Net loss per share: Basic (0.17) (0.32) (0.21) (0.58) Diluted (0.17) (0.32) (0.21) (0.58)

Immatics N.V. and subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Loss of Immatics N.V.

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Euros in thousands) (Euros in thousands) Net loss (18,022) (24,610) (21,076) (44,357) Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Currency translation differences from foreign operations 462 (224) 798 340 Total comprehensive loss for the year (17,560) (24,834) (20,278) (44,017)

Immatics N.V. and subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position of Immatics N.V.

As of June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 (Euros in thousands) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 158,143 218,472 Other financial assets 372,964 207,423 Accounts receivables 2,811 4,093 Other current assets 25,200 19,382 Total current assets 559,118 449,370 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 50,289 43,747 Intangible assets 1,608 1,523 Right-of-use assets 14,616 13,308 Other non-current assets 1,336 2,017 Total non-current assets 67,849 60,595 Total assets 626,967 509,965 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Provisions 3,437 — Accounts payables 18,791 25,206 Deferred revenue 95,521 100,401 Liabilities for warrants 18,598 18,993 Lease liabilities 3,178 2,604 Other current liabilities 10,021 9,348 Total current liabilities 149,546 156,552 Non-current liabilities Deferred revenue 75,298 115,527 Lease liabilities 14,235 12,798 Other non-current liabilities — 4 Total non-current liabilities 89,533 128,329 Shareholders’ equity Share capital 1,031 847 Share premium 1,006,064 823,166 Accumulated deficit (618,369) (597,293) Other reserves (838) (1,636) Total shareholders’ equity 387,888 225,084 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 626,967 509,965





Immatics N.V. and subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows of Immatics N.V.

Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 (Euros in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss (21,076) (44,357) Taxes on income 1,503 — Loss before tax (19,573) (44,357) Adjustments for: Interest income (12,660) (4,999) Depreciation and amortization 6,116 3,666 Interest expenses 420 401 Equity-settled share-based payment 8,605 11,615 Loss from disposal of fixed assets 1 Net foreign exchange differences and expected credit losses (7,723) 4,081 Change in fair value of liabilities for warrants (395) 5,708 Changes in: Decrease in accounts receivables 1,283 781 Decrease/(increase) in other assets (1,246) 765 (Decrease) in deferred revenue, accounts payables and other liabilities (48,493) (9,889) Interest received 8,260 2,051 Interest paid (420) (146) Income tax paid — — Net cash used in operating activities (65,825) (30,323) Cash flows from investing activities Payments for property, plant and equipment (11,797) (15,004) Payments for intangible assets (148) (154) Payments for investments classified in other financial assets (356,596) (170,326) Proceeds from maturity of investments classified in other financial assets 196,548 164,929 — — Net cash used in investing activities (171,993) (20,555) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of shares to equity holders 174,476 38,608 Transaction costs deducted from equity (1,157) Repayments related to lease liabilities (397) (1,866) Net cash provided by financing activities 174,079 35,585 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (63,739) (15,293) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year 218,472 148,519 Effects of exchange rate changes and expected credit losses on cash and cash equivalents 3,410 (2,821) Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year 158,143 130,405

Immatics N.V. and subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity of Immatics N.V.

(Euros in thousands) Share

capital Share

premium Accumulated

deficit Other

reserves Total

share-

holders’

equity Balance as of January 1, 2023 767 714,177 (500,299) (1,481) 213,164 Other comprehensive income — — — 340 340 Net loss — — (44,357) — (44,357) Comprehensive loss for the year — — (44,357) 340 (44,017) Equity-settled share-based compensation — 11,615 — — 11,615 Share options exercised — 40 — — 40 Issue of share capital – net of transaction costs 37 37,374 — — 37,411 Balance as of June 30, 2023 804 763,206 (544,656) (1,141) 218,213 Balance as of January 1, 2024 847 823,166 (597,293) (1,636) 225,084 Other comprehensive income — — — 798 798 Net loss — — (21,076) — (21,076) Comprehensive loss for the year — — (21,076) 798 (20,278) Equity-settled share-based compensation — 8,605 — — 8,605 Share options exercised 1 1,036 — — 1,037 Issue of share capital – net of transaction costs 183 173,257 — — 173,440 Balance as of June 30, 2024 1,031 1,006,064 (618,369) (838) 387,888









1 All amounts translated using the exchange rate published by the European Central Bank in effect as of June 30, 2024 (1 EUR = 1.0705 USD).

