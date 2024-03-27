Gross Proceeds Close of $4M CAD Generated for NurExone From Warrants Exercise

TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (Germany: J90) (the “Company” or “NurExone”), is pleased to announce that, the Company completed a combined exercise and expiration of 12,682,340 common share purchase warrants issued pursuant to a private placement of units that closed on June 15, 2022.

Following the Acceleration Event, as defined and further detailed in its press release dated September 28, 2023, 9,684,993 warrants were exercised at the cash exercise price of C$0.38, for gross proceeds of C$3,680,297 while the remaining 2,997,347 warrants expired unexercised. The Company exercised its right to accelerate the expiry date of the warrants in the event that the Company’s common shares exceeded C$0.475 for ten consecutive trading days on the TSXV. Notice was provided to warrant holders that the Acceleration Event had transpired, resulting in the acceleration of the expiry date to thirty days following the Acceleration Event.

Furthermore, in addition to the warrants subject to acceleration, the Company garnered gross proceeds of C$276,591 following the exercise of warrants not under acceleration from two distinct groups:

556,818 warrants stemming from a private placement that concluded in September 2023, with an exercise price of C$0.34; and

181,818 warrants from another private placement that also wrapped up in September 2023, featuring an exercise price of C$0.48.

Eran Ovadya, NurExone’s CFO, expressed appreciation to the Company’s investors who have demonstrated steadfast confidence in both the Company and its ExoPTEN drug, which is being developed for patients with acute spinal cord injuries. “We are pleased to note the exercise of both accelerated and non-accelerated warrants, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately C$4 million for the Company.”

“The new funds received, will boost NurExone’s development and commercial efforts, including the engaging of biopharma collaborators for new indications. We are pleased to move closer, to realizing our goal of innovative solutions for nerve regeneration for patients in need,” stated Dr. Lior Shaltiel, CEO of NurExone.

About NurExone Biologic Inc.

NurExone Biologic Inc. is a TSXV listed pharmaceutical Company that is developing a platform for biologically-guided exosome-based therapies to be delivered, non-invasively, to patients who have suffered Central Nervous System injuries. The Company’s first product, ExoPTEN for acute spinal cord injury, was proven to recover motor function in 75% of laboratory rats when administered intranasally. ExoPTEN has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA. The NurExone platform technology is expected to offer novel solutions to drug companies interested in noninvasive targeted drug delivery for other indications.

For additional information, please visit www.nurexone.com or follow NurExone on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , or YouTube .

