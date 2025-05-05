FDA Action Alert: GSK, Sanofi, Merck and More

Amid the growing macro-level headwinds in the vaccine space, the FDA this month is expected to decide on Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 shot, alongside a handful of other big verdicts.

Read below for more.

GSK Asks FDA to Approve Asthma Injection Nucala for COPD

GSK is proposing its subcutaneous biologic Nucala to treat adult patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) with an eosinophilic phenotype. The FDA’s decision is due on May 7.

A pulmonary disease, COPD is characterized by inflammation in the lungs, manifesting as breathlessness, coughs and airflow obstruction. According to GSK, some 40% of patients suffer from disease exacerbations caused by type 2 inflammation, which in turn is linked to high eosinophil counts in the blood. Nucala, a monoclonal antibody, targets and blocks the IL-5 cytokine, which is crucial to maintain the activity of eosinophils.

GSK is supporting Nucala’s COPD application with data from the Phase III MATINEE trial. The pharma released a topline readout from the study in September 2024, noting that Nucala elicited a “statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction” in yearly rates of moderate or severe disease exacerbations as opposed to placebo.

Nucala is currently approved for eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis and hypereosinophilic syndrome, and as an add-on maintenance treatment for asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Arcutis Seeks Zoryve Expansion into Body and Scalp Psoriasis

By May 22, the FDA will release its verdict on Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ proposed expansion for Zoryve into body and scalp psoriasis.

Arcutis is backing its expansion bid with data from the Phase III ARRECTOR trial, which found that 66.4% of Zoryve-treated patients achieved clear or almost-clear skin, as opposed to 27.8% in placebo patients. Results also showed that 65.3% of patients in the Zoryve arm saw significant improvements in itch, versus 30.3% in the placebo group.

Arcutis also filed findings from a Phase IIb study as well as long-term efficacy and safety data for Zoryve in plaque psoriasis.

Zoryve is a topical phosphodiesterase 4 inhibitor that works by helping to suppress inflammation in the skin. The drug won FDA approval in 2011 for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in patients aged 12 years and up. If approved for body and scalp psoriasis, Zoryve would be a “truly meaningful innovation” for patients who suffer from inadequately controlled symptoms, Arcutis CEO Frank Watanabe said in a September 2024 release.

Sanofi Eyes Extension of Meningococcal Disease Shot to Infants, Toddlers

Sanofi’s meningococcal disease vaccine MenQuadfi is currently approved for the primary immunization of children aged two years and up. As a booster, it can be used in those 13 years and older who continue to be at risk of meningococcal disease.

Sanofi is seeking to expand MenQuadfi’s label to also include infants and toddlers from six weeks to 23 months of age. The FDA is currently reviewing this proposal and is due to release its decision on May 23. If approved, MenQuadfi could protect this younger population from the A, C, W and Y serogroups of Neisseria meningitidis.

In an April presentation before the CDC’s Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices, Sanofi presented data from several trials, including the Phase III MET42 study. Results showed that MenQuadfi was safe to use in infants and toddlers, with most side effects being mild or moderate in severity. Efficacy-wise, MenQuadfi was able to match a commercially approved vaccine in immune response and seroprotection.

Liquidia Awaits Final Yutrepia Approval in Interstitial Lung Disease

On May 23, Liquidia is expecting to win final approval of its inhalation powder Yutrepia for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

The FDA gave the drug tentative approval in August 2024, indicating that it had cleared all efficacy and safety hurdles and satisfied regulatory standards of product quality. However, Liquidia still needed to wait out regulatory exclusivity for a competing product.

Yutrepia is Liquidia’s inhalable version of treprostinil, a vasodilator that has known activity against pulmonary hypertension. Yutrepia is backed by data from the Phase III INSPIRE study, which found that the drug was both safe and well-tolerated in patients who were naïve to treprostinil or who were switching to Yutrepia from nebulized treprostinil. The INSPIRE trial found that patients treated with Yutrepia saw symptoms stabilize or improve over one year of dosing.

Merck Hopes to Tack Two Rare Cancers Onto Welireg’s Label

Merck is hoping to expand its oral cancer drug Welireg into advanced pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma (PPGL). The FDA’s decision deadline is May 26.

PPGL refers to two types of rare tumors of the adrenal gland. Diagnosed in some 2,000 patients per year, they are typically caused by specific genetic mutations. Symptoms include high blood pressure, palpitations and headaches. According to Merck, up to 25% of PPGL cases are already at the metastatic stage at diagnosis.

Merck is supporting Welireg’s PPGL bid with data from Cohort A1 of the Phase II LITESPARK-015 study. The pharma did not provide specific data in a January news release, revealing only that the application is based on objective response rate and duration of response in PPGL patients after Welireg treatment. The FDA has granted the drug priority review in this indication.

Welireg is an orally available inhibitor of the HIF-2α transcription factor, which is involved in oxygen sensing and in the body’s response to hypoxia. The drug is indicated for patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and those with von Hippel-Lindau disease—a rare genetic disease involving the formation of tumors across various organs—who also require treatment for associated RCC.

If approved, Welireg will become the only drug for advanced PPGL in the U.S., Merck said.

After Delay, Eton Nears Approval for Oral Hydrocortisone

By May 28, the FDA will release its verdict on Eton Pharmaceuticals’ ET-400, an oral formulation of hydrocortisone, for the treatment of adrenal insufficiency in infants.

This new target action date comes after the FDA in February announced that it needed more time to review Eton’s data package for ET-400. Eton submitted supplemental information in December last year, in response to a request from the regulator.

ET-400 is a proprietary oral formulation of hydrocortisone that, according to the biotech, is stable at room temperature. If approved, ET-400 will follow in the footsteps of Eton’s Alkindi Sprinkle, which also has hydrocortisone as an active ingredient, but is formulated as oral granules. Alkindi Sprinkle, approved in 2020, is designed to rapidly deliver glucocorticoids to children with adrenocortical insufficiency.

In a July 2024 announcement, Eton CEO Sean Brynjelsen said that the approval of ET-400 would allow the biotech to “capture a greater percentage of the oral hydrocortisone market” and, alongside Alkindi Sprinkle, would open up a peak opportunity of “more than $50 million annually.”

Moderna Seeks Approval for Next-Generation COVID-19 Shot

The FDA’s last big milestone for the month belongs to Moderna and its investigational next-generation COVID-19 vaccine mRNA-1283. The regulator is expected to release its decision on May 31.

In June 2024, the company released Phase III data for the experimental shot, touting better efficacy than Spikevax, its currently approved COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna did not provide specific data, only claiming that mRNA-1283 elicited a “higher immune response” against SARS-CoV-2 than Spikevax.

Of note, Moderna emphasized at the time that mRNA-1283 could induce robust responses against Omicron and original strains of the virus—a benefit the company claimed was most evident in seniors over 65 years of age.

The CDC’s vaccine advisors were supposed to convene in late February to discuss various vaccines, including mRNA-1283, before the meeting was postponed. The panel finally convened last month.