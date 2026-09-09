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News   FDA

Novo’s canned heart disease trials, Novartis’ clinical fails, first approval for Alexander disease

September 9, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jef Akst, Annalee Armstrong, Gabrielle Masson, Heather McKenzie

September has been a rough month already for Novo Nordisk, which canned two more late-stage trials of its embattled IL-6 inhibitor, and Novartis, which took Phase 3 hits in both cardiovascular and muscular dystrophy indications; Ultragenyx’s big bet in Angelman syndrome failed to yield benefit in Phase 3 but Ionis’ Pharmaceuticals nabbed the first targeted approval for Alexander disease; and on the business side, biopharma investment is back in a big way.

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The cardiovascular space took another hit this week as Novo Nordisk reported it has ended two more late-stage studies for its investigational IL-6 inhibitor ziltivekimab—causing Oppenheimer analysts to declare that IL-6 “now looks like an invalid target” in cardiovascular disease. Another Phase 3 study of the asset failed in July.

Novo wasn’t the only company to take a clinical hit this week. Novartis reported a double blow, including the failure of a much anticipated Phase 3 trial for del-desiran—one of the key assets from the company’s $12 billion buyout of Avidity Biosciences last year—in myotonic dystrophy type 1. Novartis’ other miss was more bad news for the cardiovascular space, as the antisense therapy pelacarsen showed no significant benefit on cardiovascular risk in a late-stage study. Put that together with the suspension of multiple studies of a CAR T candidate last week after three fatalities, and the Swiss pharma found itself down 12% in premarket trading on Tuesday.

The rare disease space took a hit, too, as Ultragenyx’s high-risk Angelman syndrome bet was unsuccessful, with apazunersen failing to improve cognition in Phase 3. It wasn’t all bad news, though, as the FDA approved Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Zanvastro as the first targeted treatment for Alexander disease—representing the first marketed product from the biotech’s independent neurology pipeline. And uniQure finally filed for FDA and U.K. approval of its Huntington’s disease gene therapy, AMT-130.

On the business side, the biotech sector’s performance over the past 18 months has “more than made up for a challenging 2+ year period,” Truist Securities said last week. Meanwhile, reverse mergers have risen a whopping 1,600% in Q3 to rival the traditionally more popular IPOs, and 2026 is also shaping up to be a strong year for cross-over investment rounds, according to an analysis by PitchBook.

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Novo Nordisk Novartis
Jef Akst
Jef Akst Jef Akst
Jef Akst is managing editor of BioSpace. She is an award-winning journalist and editor specializing in the life sciences and biopharma. In 2026, she was awarded the Marianne Dekker Mattera Mentor Award for exceptional mentorship in B2B journalism. You can reach her at jef.akst@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn and Twitter @JefAkst.
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is an award-winning biopharma journalist covering the business of drug development. She has been a journalist for more than 18 years, covering the pharmaceutical and biotech industry for the last eight. She is senior editor at BioSpace and curates the Biopharm Executive newsletter every Wednesday. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle Masson Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle Masson is an award-winning biopharma editor and writer with more than seven years of journalism experience in life sciences and healthcare. Subscribe to the daily GenePool and weekly Manufacturing Brief newsletters she curates here, and contact her at gabrielle.masson@biospace.com.

Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie is senior editor at BioSpace and curator of the ClinicaSpace newsletter. She is an award-winning journalist specializing in rare disease and neuroscience, in addition to her extensive coverage of the FDA and regulatory science. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Also follow her on LinkedIn.
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