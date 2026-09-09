A career setback is a data point, not a verdict

By noon, the photo from her desk was in a cardboard box.

Two hours earlier, she had been answering email and preparing for an afternoon meeting. Now, she was driving home after learning that her role had been eliminated. She had not had time to make sense of what happened, but she was already deciding what it meant: Never give a company that much again.

The conclusion was understandable. But while it might protect her from feeling this exposed again, it could also shape the next 10 years of her career.

A difficult experience leaves us with two things: what happened and the lesson we take from it. The trouble starts when a lesson becomes a rule. A layoff becomes “Loyalty is foolish.” A difficult stretch assignment becomes “Don’t put yourself forward for bigger roles.” A rejected idea becomes “Keep your head down unless you know people will agree.”

The experience ends. The rule travels with us.

The lessons that feel like wisdom

The hardest career lessons to question are often the ones that make us feel smarter. You stop volunteering for stretch work and call it being realistic. You stop challenging an idea you disagree with and call it knowing how the company works. You stop investing deeply in an organization and tell yourself you finally understand that companies will always do what is best for them.

Sometimes, those are reasonable adjustments. Sometimes, one experience has taught you far more than it had any right to.

Consider the employee driving home after the layoff. She may have learned something important: Years of commitment did not protect her role. A financing decision, portfolio change or restructuring can eliminate a job regardless of how much someone contributed. But “My commitment could not protect me from this layoff” is different from “I was foolish to care that much.”

The first changes her expectations. She may keep her network active, watch the health of the business more closely and make sure she is building capabilities that will travel. The second changes how much of herself she is willing to bring to the next company.

A useful lesson changes how you approach the next situation. A limiting rule starts deciding which situations you will enter at all.

What one experience can—and can’t—tell you

People in biopharma spend their careers being careful about conclusions. One result does not establish a pattern. A failed experiment does not automatically invalidate the hypothesis. An unexpected result often creates more questions before it creates an answer.

We are often less rigorous when the data point is our own career.

A stretch assignment that goes badly may reveal that you delegated too late, involved key stakeholders too slowly or needed more support than you realized. Those are useful findings. “I am not cut out for this level” is a much broader conclusion.

A rejected idea may tell you that the case was weak, the timing was poor or you needed to build support earlier. “Senior leaders do not want to hear what I think” is something else entirely.

The specific lesson requires work. You have to examine what actually happened, what was within your control and what you would change. The verdict is easier because it closes the case.

When the conclusion starts creating evidence

The wrong lesson becomes especially costly when it starts shaping behavior.

Someone decides “I’m not ready for bigger roles” after struggling in a stretch assignment. She stops putting herself forward for the next one, which means fewer chances to build the skills and experience a bigger role would require. When another opportunity opens, she is less prepared than she might have been. Now, she has evidence that she was right.

Someone whose idea was dismissed decides it is safer not to challenge the prevailing view unless he already knows others agree. He becomes more cautious in meetings. Over time, colleagues see less of his independent judgment and stop looking to him for it. What began as “Speaking up is risky” becomes “People here don’t see me as strategic.”

The belief changes the behavior. The behavior changes what happens next. Then what happens next starts to look like proof that the belief was right.

The conclusion did not simply predict what happened next; it helped produce it.

What are you about to rule out?

This is one of the patterns I challenge most often in coaching. Someone describes a disappointment or difficult career experience, and the lesson is already embedded in the story: “I tried that, and it went badly. I’m not putting myself in that position again.”

The goal is not to replace that conclusion with a more reassuring one. Sometimes, the company behaved badly. Sometimes, the idea was weak. Sometimes, a bigger assignment exposed a real capability gap. The question is whether the experience supports everything you have concluded from it.

Start with what you actually know. What happened, without the interpretation? What was specific to that company, leader or situation? What part was yours to own? What would you do differently if something similar happened tomorrow?

Then, ask one more question: What are you about to rule out because of what happened?

Maybe you stop volunteering for work that would stretch you. You wait to offer an unpopular perspective until someone else goes first. You become much more careful about whom you trust. You decide you are not someone who should manage people, change functions or take a role where you will have to learn as you go.

Any of those choices can seem reasonable after a difficult experience. That is exactly why they can be hard to question. The wrong lesson rarely feels wrong when we learn it. It feels like experience.

Difficult experiences should change your judgment. They should make you more discerning, expose capabilities you need to build and teach you not to repeat the same mistakes. But there is a difference between learning from what happened and letting what happened decide what you will no longer attempt.

Your career will give you bad data points. Learn from them. Just don’t give one of them the authority to become a verdict on what is still possible.