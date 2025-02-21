Thomas M. Kaiser, MD, PhD, is the co-founder and chief scientific officer at Avicenna Biosciences. After training in total synthesis and organometallics at Texas A&M as an NIH chemistry-biology interface predoctoral fellow, he joined the Liotta group at Emory University as a postdoc, where he eventually ran the antiviral group in the lab of Prof. Dennis Liotta. Following that work, Kaiser earned his medical degree and qualified in medicine at the University of Oxford, where he was a Foulkes Fellow. He founded Avicenna with Pieter Burger in 2019.