SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

BridgeBio touts kidney benefits for Attruby, differentiating from amyloidosis competitors

July 6, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
World kidney day. Human hands holding healthy kidney shape made from paper on light blue background.

iStock, Phira Phonruewiangphing

BridgeBio’s Attruby preserves kidney function in patients with transthyretin amyloidosis cardiomyopathy, an effect that is “distinct” from other drugs in this space, according to Jefferies.

BridgeBio’s protein stabilizing therapy Attruby appears to protect kidney function in patients with transthyretin amyloidosis cardiomyopathy—a key clinical benefit that analysts say could help the drug stand out in a crowded market for this indication.

The findings come from a posthoc analysis released Thursday that drew data from a Phase 2 study of Attruby, as well as the Phase 3 ATTRibute-CM trial, results from which led to the drug’s approval in November 2024.

The posthoc evaluation found that patients on Attruby saw an initial but reversible decrease in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), a common measure used to quantify kidney function, with decreasing values suggesting worse filtering. At 30 months of follow-up, however, the slope of eGFR changes showed sustained and significant placebo-adjusted improvements, according to BridgeBio, suggesting “direct kidney-protective effects” in patients.

“The acute dip in eGFR following initiation of [Attruby] may represent a beneficial kidney effect,” the biotech said on Thursday. Alongside these eGFR changes, BridgeBio documented significant and sustained reductions in urinary albumin-to-creatinine ratio, an indicator of kidney damage, though 30 months.

Jefferies was positive on the news, telling investors in a Thursday note that the posthoc assessments “point to cardiorenal protective benefits” for Attruby. “The degree of kidney function protection”—as measured by the positive changes in eGFR slope—“looks competitive to kidney-targeted therapies,” the analysts added. “Ultimately, slowing down kidney progression could improve hospitalization/mortality outcomes.”

More broadly, the posthoc analysis “adds differentiation” to Attruby in transthyretin amyloidosis cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM), Jefferies said, noting that the “cardiorenal protective effects seem distinct from other therapies” in this space. In particular, the firm pointed to Pfizer’s Vyndaqel/Vyndamax, which was approved in 2019 and last year grew 16% to $6.4 billion in worldwide sales.

Also looking to compete in ATTR-CM are AstraZeneca and Ionis, which are testing their antisense oligonucleotide Wainua, currently approved to treat polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (hATTR-PN), for a possible expansion into ATTR-CM. The partners are expected to release Phase 3 data for the asset in late August, Jefferies said Thursday.

For BridgeBio, the posthoc data come after a late-stage win in achondroplasia last week. The company’s oral drug infigratinib not only boosted growth in children but also significantly improved body proportionality. As in the case of Attruby, analysts see this achondroplasia outcome as a key differentiator for BridgeBio in the space.

“Other players do not seem to hit stat-sig” in body proportionality, Jefferies told investors in a June 28 note. “We think proportionality drives meaningful outcomes in daily activities and mobility,” the analysts wrote. “We are optimistic proportionality will be included in the label.”

Illustration of businessman with flag looking victorious on top of teetering blocks
Rare diseases
BridgeBio’s achondroplasia pill shows ‘compelling’ growth and body proportionality benefit
BridgeBio Pharma plans to file for approval in the third quarter. If granted, the oral drug could present a “highly differentiated” option over current achondroplasia therapies, according to Jefferies.
June 29, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Read more

Phase 3 Cardiovascular disease Pipeline Rare diseases
BridgeBio LLC
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is BioSpace‘s senior staff writer. Based in Metro Manila, Tristan has more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
A handshake of businessmen. Modern design with a positive context. Concept of help, support, and agreement between businessmen. Modern art collage, trendy magazine style.
Deals
Novartis drops up to $1.5B for ADC specialist Myricx, continuing cancer spending spree
July 6, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
A scientist with pill bottles in front of FDA headquarters
FDA
7 FDA decisions to watch for in Q3
July 2, 2026
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Trendy halftone collage. Concept of contracting, negotiation, contracting, favorable terms. Trendy modern retro illustration on business theme. Concept of teamwork. Vector illustration
China
AstraZeneca taps China’s CSPC again, betting up to $1.77B to target kidney diseases
July 2, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Axe holding in hand man lumberjack. Woodman, carpenter, joiner, icon. Template hard work. Vector illustration flat design.
Alzheimer’s disease
Merck axes Alzheimer’s study, adding to partner Neuphoria’s mounting woes
July 2, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac