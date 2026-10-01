The race for access: How the FAIR Act could reclaim U.S. biotech leadership

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll hear from Max Bronstein, CEO of Aviva Strategies and Teresa Barnes, Chief Executive Warrior of PF Warriors. We dig into why U.S. patients are losing access to rare disease trials happening abroad and how the FAIR Act’s accelerated, harmonized reviews could help the U.S. keep pace while getting lifesaving studies to patients faster.
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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Max Bronstein, CEO of Aviva Strategies and Teresa Barnes, Chief Executive Warrior of PF Warriors. We examine the growing gap in U.S. access to global rare disease trials, and how the FAIR Act’s streamlined, harmonized reviews could help the nation stay competitive while getting patients into studies sooner.
Host
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Max Bronstein, CEO, Aviva Strategies
Teresa Barnes, Chief Executive Warrior, PF Warriors
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.