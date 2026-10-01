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News   Drug Development

The race for access: How the FAIR Act could reclaim U.S. biotech leadership

October 1, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll hear from Max Bronstein, CEO of Aviva Strategies and Teresa Barnes, Chief Executive Warrior of PF Warriors. We dig into why U.S. patients are losing access to rare disease trials happening abroad and how the FAIR Act’s accelerated, harmonized reviews could help the U.S. keep pace while getting lifesaving studies to patients faster.

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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Max Bronstein, CEO of Aviva Strategies and Teresa Barnes, Chief Executive Warrior of PF Warriors. We examine the growing gap in U.S. access to global rare disease trials, and how the FAIR Act’s streamlined, harmonized reviews could help the nation stay competitive while getting patients into studies sooner.

Host

Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Max Bronstein, CEO, Aviva Strategies

Teresa Barnes, Chief Executive Warrior, PF Warriors

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Podcasts BioSpace Insights Denatured Clinical research Healthcare Regulatory FDA Leadership Rare diseases Policy
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker is Director of Insights at BioSpace. She has been been immersed for 20 years in healthcare, first as a journalist and editor before pivoting to corporate, brand, and product communications. A skilled storyteller, she is adept at creating diverse content across platforms and crafting narratives that drive engagement, strengthen reputation, and deliver measurable growth. You can reach her at Jennifer.Smith-Parker@BioSpace.com.
BioSpace Insights
BioSpace Insights BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
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