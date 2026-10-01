The race for access: How the FAIR Act could reclaim U.S. biotech leadership

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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Max Bronstein, CEO of Aviva Strategies and Teresa Barnes, Chief Executive Warrior of PF Warriors. We examine the growing gap in U.S. access to global rare disease trials, and how the FAIR Act’s streamlined, harmonized reviews could help the nation stay competitive while getting patients into studies sooner.

Host

⁠Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Max Bronstein, CEO, Aviva Strategies

Teresa Barnes, Chief Executive Warrior, PF Warriors

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.