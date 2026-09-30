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News   FDA

AstraZeneca buys into Summit, UniQure drops on 4-year data, FDA on a roll

September 30, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jef Akst, Annalee Armstrong, Gabrielle Masson, Heather McKenzie

Summit Therapeutics scores a $2 billion equity investment from AstraZeneca to support ivonescimab’s late-stage development; uniQure crashes after four-year data from its Huntington’s disease gene therapy failed to impress; Kyverna Therapeutics brings new light to a struggling CAR T space in autoimmune disease.

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Summit Therapeutics snagged a $2 billion all-stock investment from AstraZeneca—likely enough to see the biotech through Phase 3 trials for the Akeso-partnered PD-1/VEGF bispecific ivonescimab. Summit shares popped more than 16% to $17.96 as the markets opened on Thursday. The deal comes as Summit awaits an FDA on the asset’s use in EGFR-mutated lung cancer, expected on or before Nov. 14.

Also on Tuesday, another popular biotech, uniQure, crashed nearly 40% after four-year data from the Phase 1/2 trial of its gene therapy for Huntington’s disease underwhelmed investors. The new data, which showed a 44% slowing of disease progression in 12 patients given the highest dose of the therapy, was a notable drop from the 75% slowing of progression seen at three years. However, company executives, as well as analysts, emphasized the importance of the three-year data—on which uniQure’s regulatory applications are based.

Speaking of the FDA, the agency has been on a roll with approvals recently, as AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Merck and Mirum Pharmaceuticals have all notched nods in the past week.

Meanwhile, CAR T therapies, whose use in autoimmune diseases has taken a hit recently, got some positive news last week as Kyverna Therapeutics’ mivocabtagene autoleucel (miv-cel) showed strong durability in patients with stiff person syndrome. The results could bolster Kyverna’s chances of scoring the first CAR T approval for an autoimmune indication. A rolling FDA submission on track for completion before the end of this year.

Finally, BioSpace’s Women in Leadership series continues as Senior Editor Gabrielle Masson spoke with Bicara cofounder and CEO Claire Mazumdar about how she built a culture around “no Sunday scaries” and how she knew it was time to hand the reigns to the company’s chief operating officer. You can check out that interview in BioPharma Executive this week.

Podcasts The Weekly Regulatory FDA Cancer Cell therapy Government Rare diseases Clinical research Autoimmune disease CAR-T
Kyverna Therapeutics AstraZeneca uniQure Summit Therapeutics
Jef Akst
Jef Akst Jef Akst
Jef Akst is managing editor of BioSpace. She is an award-winning journalist and editor specializing in the life sciences and biopharma. In 2026, she was awarded the Marianne Dekker Mattera Mentor Award for exceptional mentorship in B2B journalism. You can reach her at jef.akst@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn and Twitter @JefAkst.
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is an award-winning biopharma journalist covering the business of drug development. She has been a journalist for more than 18 years, covering the pharmaceutical and biotech industry for the last eight. She is senior editor at BioSpace and curates the Biopharm Executive newsletter every Wednesday. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle Masson Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle Masson is an award-winning biopharma editor and writer with more than seven years of journalism experience in life sciences and healthcare. Subscribe to the daily GenePool and weekly Manufacturing Brief newsletters she curates here, and contact her at gabrielle.masson@biospace.com.

Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie is senior editor at BioSpace and curator of the ClinicaSpace newsletter. She is an award-winning journalist specializing in rare disease and neuroscience, in addition to her extensive coverage of the FDA and regulatory science. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Also follow her on LinkedIn.
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