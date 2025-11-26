SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   FDA

Otsuka Notches IgAN Win as FDA Approves First Anti-APRIL Antibody

November 26, 2025 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Concept World kidney day, handcraft paper blue kidneys and stethoscope on yellow background. Copy space. Banner.

iStock, Daria Bulgakova

Analysts at Guggenheim Partners expect Voyxact to see “broad commercial uptake” given its relatively broad label compared with previous accelerated approvals for IgA nephropathy.

The FDA has granted accelerated approval to Otsuka’s anti-APRIL antibody sibeprenlimab to reduce urine protein levels in patients with IgA nephropathy. The drug will carry the brand name Voyxact.

Clearing this regulatory hurdle makes Voyxact the first and so far only approved APRIL-inhibiting antibody, Otsuka said in its news release.

Reacting to the news in a note on Tuesday evening, analysts at Gugenheim Partners zeroed in on certain “encouraging elements” of Voyxact’s label. In particular, the firm noted that Voyxact is meant for patients who are at risk of disease progression—an indication that conspicuously omits typical qualifiers such as “high risk” and “rapid progression” seen for other IgAN drugs given accelerated approvals.

In addition, and “crucially,” according to the analysts, Voyxact does not require baseline proteinuria of 1.5 g/day as a qualification for the therapy, unlike with other available IgAN therapies.

Voyxact’s lack of such qualifiers “should support broad commercial uptake,” the analysts wrote. Voyxact also comes as a prefilled syringe and is designed to be self-administered, offering convenience that bodes “positively” for Otsuka and the drug, they added.

Otsuka has yet to provide guidance on Voyxact’s pricing or a timeline for its launch in the U.S.

The FDA’s approval was backed by interim data from the ongoing Phase III VISIONARY study, which involves 510 adult IgAN patients on standard therapy. Voyxact was given once every four weeks and is being compared against placebo. Results showed that treatment with the APRIL blocker reduced proteinuria by 51% after nine months of treatment, an effect that was highly statistically significant.

Voyxact’s approval application relies on the use of proteinuria as a surrogate marker for disease progression to kidney failure, but the drug’s continued approval will depend on the validation of its clinical benefit. VISIONARY will also provide these data, in the form of estimated glomerular filtration rates, expected in early 2026.

3d rendered illustration of hockey ice rink and goal. The puck is flying on goal.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis, Vertex, More Optimizing Shots on Multiple Goals in Lucrative I&I Space
With immunology and inflammation blockbusters like AbbVie’s Skyrizi and Rinvoq reeling in nearly $7 billion combined in the third quarter, the pipeline-in-a-product strategy has never been more attractive.
November 12, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie

With Tuesday’s approval, Otsuka grabs an edge on other drugmakers seeking to enter the IgAN space. These include Vera Therapeutics, which earlier this month touted a 46% proteinuria reduction for its drug candidate atacicept and announced plans to approach the FDA with a filing. Also in the running is Vertex Pharmaceuticals, which is testing its kidney drug povetacicept—an inhibitor of both the BAFF and APRIL cytokines—in the Phase III RAINIER study, with an eye toward accelerated approval. The company is targeting an FDA nod by the end of 2026.

Regulatory FDA Approvals IgA nephropathy
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Approvals
Novartis Expands Spinal Muscular Atrophy Gene Therapy Market With FDA’s Itvisma Greenlight
November 25, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Novartis Cuts 550 Employees as Swiss Manufacturing Priorities Shift
November 25, 2025
 · 
92 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Illustration of businessman with flag looking victorious on top of teetering blocks
Obesity
Novo Bounces Back With ‘Competitive’ Mid-Stage Weight Loss Data for Amycretin
November 25, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Stand out from the crowd and different creative idea concepts , Longest light ladder glowing and aiming high to goal target among other short ladders on green background with shadows . 3D rendering.
Cancer
ASH25: Late-Stage Data For J&J’s Tecvayli/Darzalex Combo Could ‘Shift Paradigm’ in Myeloma
November 25, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac