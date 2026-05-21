Inside Germany’s biotech capital infrastructure and innovation engine

In this episode of Denatured, as part of our series of the European life science investment ecosystem, you’ll be hearing from Regina Hodits, managing director at Angelini Ventures and Sofia Ioannidou, VC partner at Andera Life Sciences. They explore Germany’s biotech and life sciences ecosystem, including the science, infrastructure and policy changes needed to help European companies scale globally while staying rooted in Europe.
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In this episode of Denatured, as part of our series of the European life science investment ecosystem, you’ll be listening to Regina Hodits, managing director at Angelini Ventures and Sofia Ioannidou, VC partner at Andera Life Sciences. They examine Germany’s biotech and life sciences landscape, focusing on the scientific, infrastructure and policy shifts required to enable European companies to scale globally while remaining anchored in Europe.
Host
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Regina Hodits, Managing Director, Angelini Ventures
Sofia Ioannidou, VC Partner, Andera Life Sciences
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.