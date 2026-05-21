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Inside Germany’s biotech capital infrastructure and innovation engine

May 21, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, as part of our series of the European life science investment ecosystem, you’ll be hearing from Regina Hodits, managing director at Angelini Ventures and Sofia Ioannidou, VC partner at Andera Life Sciences. They explore Germany’s biotech and life sciences ecosystem, including the science, infrastructure and policy changes needed to help European companies scale globally while staying rooted in Europe.

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In this episode of Denatured, as part of our series of the European life science investment ecosystem, you’ll be listening to Regina Hodits, managing director at Angelini Ventures and Sofia Ioannidou, VC partner at Andera Life Sciences. They examine Germany’s biotech and life sciences landscape, focusing on the scientific, infrastructure and policy shifts required to enable European companies to scale globally while remaining anchored in Europe.

Host

Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Regina Hodits, Managing Director, Angelini Ventures

Sofia Ioannidou, VC Partner, Andera Life Sciences

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Podcasts Denatured Clinical research Manufacturing Medtech Venture capital Policy Healthcare
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker is Director of Insights at BioSpace. She has been been immersed for 20 years in healthcare, first as a journalist and editor before pivoting to corporate, brand, and product communications. A skilled storyteller, she is adept at creating diverse content across platforms and crafting narratives that drive engagement, strengthen reputation, and deliver measurable growth. You can reach her at Jennifer.Smith-Parker@BioSpace.com.
BioSpace Insights
BioSpace Insights BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
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