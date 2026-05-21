Inside Germany’s biotech capital infrastructure and innovation engine

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple Podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

In this episode of Denatured, as part of our series of the European life science investment ecosystem, you’ll be listening to Regina Hodits, managing director at Angelini Ventures and Sofia Ioannidou, VC partner at Andera Life Sciences. They examine Germany’s biotech and life sciences landscape, focusing on the scientific, infrastructure and policy shifts required to enable European companies to scale globally while remaining anchored in Europe.

Host

⁠Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Regina Hodits, Managing Director, Angelini Ventures

Sofia Ioannidou, VC Partner, Andera Life Sciences

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.