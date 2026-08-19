SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   FDA

Amylyx’s redemption story, Summit’s survival woes, Definium’s anxiety win, more

August 19, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Jef Akst, Annalee Armstrong, Gabrielle Masson

Amylyx shares good news for its investigational GLP-1 blocker; Definium announces positive data for its LSD-based therapy in anxiety; Summit/Akeso’s ivonescimab shows degrading survival benefits; patients treated with Neurocrine’s Prader-Willi drug experience serious adverse events; and Eli Lilly cracks down on the black market for next-gen obesity asset retatrutide.

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple Products

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iHeart

> Watch on YouTube

Amylyx’s GLP-1 blocker is showing promise in treating low blood sugar in patients who have undergone weight loss surgery. In patients with post-bariatric hypoglycemia, avexitide led to a 55% reduction in the composite rate of level 2 and level 3 hypoglycemic events, beating analyst expectations. It’s a real redemption story for the company, which two years ago pulled its ALS drug Relyvrio from the market after it failed to show efficacy in a Phase 3 trial.

Meanwhile, the path to the U.S. market for Summit Therapeutics’ Akeso-partnered VEGF/PD-1 bispecific antibody ivonescimab gets more complicated with every readout. Last week, ivonescimab was approved by Chinese regulators for squamous non-small cell lung cancer, but the label published along with the approval showed a degrading progression-free survival benefit in this population, raising concern among investors that the ongoing Phase 3 HARMONi-3—intended to support U.S. accelerated approval—may not show substantial benefit.

Definium’s single-dose oral LSD candidate, which has already read out in a study for major depressive disorder, notched a late-stage win in generalized anxiety disorder last week. In a 12-week trial, the asset significantly lowered anxiety symptoms based on an industry scale, with a reduction rate that even came in slightly higher than what analysts had expected. As psychedelics near the market, drugmakers around the world look to position themselves as the go-to manufacturers for the U.S. If you missed it, sign up for ClinicaSpace to receive a special edition focused on the psychedelics space.

Also last week, the Prader-Willi community got some bad news as Neurocrine Biosciences reported that patients taking the approved drug Vykat experienced severe adverse events, including seven deaths. The same day, Aardvark Therapeutics terminated a Phase 3 trial of ARD-101 in Prader-Willi after concerning cardiac concerns arose earlier this year.

Finally, Eli Lilly is cracking down on the black market for its next-generation obesity drug retatrutide. The Indianapolis pharma has sued six U.S. entities and has also referred more than 200 other players to U.S. authorities and reported over 14,000 websites, social media posts, advertisements and online listings spanning more than 100 countries for illegal retatrutide sales. Lilly called the situation an “urgent public health crisis” and said it has been aided by cross-border “criminal networks.”

Podcasts The Weekly Regulatory FDA Cancer
Eli Lilly and Company Novo Nordisk
Jef Akst
Jef Akst Jef Akst
Jef Akst is managing editor of BioSpace. You can reach her at jef.akst@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn and Twitter @JefAkst.
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle Masson Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle is a senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at gabrielle.masson@biospace.com.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
EMD Serono cuts 20 at Massachusetts research site
August 18, 2026
 · 
85 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Illustration of businessmen moving a mountain uphill. The men & mountain and background are on separate labeled layers.
China
Summit, Akeso’s China approval celebration cut short as survival benefit degrades
August 17, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Electricity saving, ecology awareness or reduce electric cost and expense concept, man pulling electric cord to unplug to save money or for ecology power.
Lung cancer
AstraZeneca pulls plug on late-stage lung cancer trial, taking another clinical blow
August 17, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Modern collage with two hands tie a knot in a rope. Tug of war. Two hands pull on a rope with a knot in the middle. Strong connections concept. Successful business deal. Newspaper elements
IgA nephropathy
Vera’s newly approved IgA nephropathy drug supports kidney function, like Otsuka’s Voyxact
August 17, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac