11 companies hiring in New Jersey

Situated within the Pharm Country hotbed , New Jersey offers more job opportunities now than it did at this time in 2025, based on BioSpace data. In July, job postings live on the BioSpace website jumped 73% year over year. Overall, there has been an upward trend for most of the past 12 months.

If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in New Jersey, check out the open jobs at these 11 companies.