11 companies hiring in New Jersey

Looking for a biopharma job in New Jersey? Job postings in the area have increased year over year, according to BioSpace data. Here are 11 companies with open roles.
Situated within the Pharm Country hotbed, New Jersey offers more job opportunities now than it did at this time in 2025, based on BioSpace data. In July, job postings live on the BioSpace website jumped 73% year over year. Overall, there has been an upward trend for most of the past 12 months.
If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in New Jersey, check out the open jobs at these 11 companies.
- Legend Biotech has over 50 roles available. Positions include director, regulatory affairs, in Somerset; senior manager engineering in Raritan; and associate scientist, MSAT (cell and gene therapy) in Somerset.
- Insmed has more than 40 openings in Bridgewater. Jobs include scientist, biologics research; senior quality specialist (document control and record management); and manager-laboratory operations.
- Sanofi has over 40 roles available in Morristown. Positions include real world evidence scientific lead, regulatory strategist and operational excellence leader, R&D.
- GenScript has more than 30 openings. Jobs include lab technician in Piscataway; head of US quality assurance in Pennington; and automation engineer, GMP, in Pennington.
- Regeneron has over two dozen roles available. Positions include manager, clinical study lead, in Warren; medical account specialist II-neurology in Trenton; and director integrated data quality in Warren.
- Novo Nordisk has around two dozen openings in Plainsboro. Jobs include senior director-real world data informatics and science; senior patient safety training manager; and market access employer strategy director.
- Tris Pharma has about a dozen roles available in Monmouth Junction. Positions include QC analytical chemist; medical director, pain medicine; and product development research scientist II.
- AbbVie has nearly a dozen openings. Jobs include director, RA global regulatory strategy, in Florham Park; MSL/senior MSL-dermatology, Jersey City, NJ, in New Jersey; and senior manager, clinical data systems, in Florham Park.
- Moderna has several roles available in Princeton. Positions include senior clinical trial manager, therapeutics and oncology; associate director, PV operations, PV center of excellence; and SAP inventory to delivery lead.
- PTC Therapeutics is hiring a director, clinical data management, in Warren.
- Sonder Research is hiring a clinical laboratory director and vice president, translational and computational pathology, in North Brunswick.