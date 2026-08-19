Trump picks White House aide Heidi Overton as FDA chief: Reports

President Donald Trump has reportedly chosen a new FDA chief. Deputy Director of the White House Domestic Policy Council Heidi Overton, a doctor by training, will be nominated for the role, multiple media outlets reported.

Overton has “strong credentials,” according to BMO Capital Markets, given her medical degree from the University of New Mexico, surgical residency in general surgery at Johns Hopkins and a PhD in clinical investigation from Hopkins’ Bloomberg School of Public Health. Prior to her White House stint, Overton served as chief policy officer and vice chair for the Center for a Healthy America at the conservative think tank the America First Policy Institute.

“On the balance, we view this late-summer ideate as a modest positive,” BMO analysts wrote early Wednesday morning, adding, “It removes a leadership overhang and puts a credentialed physician in charge, but the real question for our coverage isn’t political optics, it’s whether she can restore predictability (and credibility) to the drug review process.”

The nomination has not been officially announced by the White House as of publication.

Overton was seen in the Oval Office recently as Trump announced a new executive order to split the measles, mumps and rubella vaccines into three separate shots. The idea was largely panned by pediatric health experts and doctors alike. She also has been present at announcements for drug pricing, peptides and psychedelic therapies, signaling that she has been a key voice in the Trump administration’s health policy, according to analyst Truist Securities. Overton reportedly began working with Trump during the COVID response in 2019.

“To us the selection reads on-brand: a credentialed physician-scientist already inside the administration’s orbit, and a face we have noticed at White House podiums for regulatory developments,” Truist said on Tuesday evening, after the potential nomination was first reported by Bloomberg News.

Overton will indeed have a tough job in front of her, if her nomination clears the Senate. After the departure of embattled former FDA commissioner Marty Makary in May, the agency has been led in an active capacity by Kyle Diamantas. He has worked to reverse some of the policies of his predecessor, including conducting rereviews for key regulatory rejections for companies like Replimune and Capricor Therapeutics.

The new FDA commissioner will have to make some important staffing choices as many high-level leadership positions have been sitting vacant, with acting leaders in charge. Picks for the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), for instance, will have a massive impact on other key policies that became flash points under Makary’s leadership.

“Our sense is that Dr. Overton could drive healthy debate internally, though ultimately cede to the administration—which is what we & investors ultimately may want from the seat from our conversations,” Truist wrote.

For instance, Overton will have to address new backlash to Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s “radical transparency” push. As part of this effort, Makary implemented a new policy to publish complete response letters detailing drug application rejections in real time.

BMO called the publication of these documents “helpful” in understanding the FDA’s decision-making process. However, the initiative has drawn a citizen petition and other legal pushback.

“Whether she keeps, revises, or scraps this policy is the biggest near-term signal on restoring predictability,” BMO wrote. “For what it’s worth, we appreciate the publication of CRLs, as it has helped shed light on an otherwise opaque process.”

Other key policies Overton will have to tackle include the Commissioner’s National Priority Vouchers, a controversial endeavor granting regulatory fast passes to companies that meet some of the Trump administration’s priorities.

Makary and former CBER chief Vinay Prasad also implemented the “plausible mechanism” framework, which created a new path for ultra-rare disease therapies that allowed single-arm trials instead of randomized tests.

“With both gone and CBER still vacant, the framework’s survival is untested,” BMO wrote. “We think Overton keeps it alive given its popularity with advocates, but her CBER pick could influence the implementation of this policy.”

Overton will also arrive at an agency battered by layoffs under Kennedy, with at least 3,000 staffers gone since the Trump administration took over—though the FDA has apparently hired an additional 600 employees with plans to onboard some 2,200 more. BMO noted that Overton does not have a track record of running large-scale drug reviews, whereas Makary arrived with experience in that area and left “real process reforms behind.”

“We think she can stabilize sentiment near term, but true repair depends on the CRL fight and the next contentious rare-disease decision, not yesterday’s headline,” BMO said.

The nomination process will be overseen by Bill Cassidy, R-La., chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee, who has had a contentious relationship with Kennedy. Cassidy has pushed back at the health secretary’s policies over the past few months; however it was also Cassidy that cast the deciding vote to confirm Kennedy in February 2025, falling in line with the president.

Truist expects Overton to make it through the confirmation process—"but not without the usual spirited Senate debate”—with “no sea change for the sector” to follow.