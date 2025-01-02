SUBSCRIBE
7 Companies Hiring in California

January 2, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Chantal Dresner
Sunset illuminates the tall skyscrapers of San Diego, California

/ iStock, BackyardProduction

Job postings in California took a dip in December during the holiday period, but activity is expected to pick up in January.

Source: BioSpace

As a major biotech hub, including the hotbed regions of Biotech Bay and Biotech Beach, California always has companies looking to hire. Here are a few pharmas and biotechs that are hiring, in no particular order.

  1. Amgen: There are dozens of jobs listed in Thousand Oaks, home to Amgen’s headquarters, as well as in South San Francisco.
  2. Gilead: Gilead has a range of open roles listed in Foster City, including scientist, research associate and medical affairs roles.
  3. Lilly: Lilly has a handful of open roles in San Diego, Los Angeles and Redwood City.
  4. Recursion: Recursion is seeking a senior scientist, in vivo pharmacology and a financial reporting manager.
  5. RefleXion: RefleXion has two open engineering roles.
  6. Terray: Terray Therapeutics has several open jobs including senior scientist, synthetic chemistry and associate scientist, preclinical development – protein biophysics.
  7. Takeda: Takeda has a handful of jobs in Thousand Oaks, including several summer internships.

Now hiring California
Amgen Gilead Sciences, Inc. Eli Lilly and Company Recursion RefleXion Terray Therapeutics Takeda
Chantal Dresner is the vice president of marketing at BioSpace. She analyzes and reports on industry trends including jobs and hiring, diversity, equity and inclusion, and compensation benchmarking. You can reach her at chantal.dresner@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
