7 Companies Hiring in California

Job postings in California took a dip in December during the holiday period, but activity is expected to pick up in January.
As a major biotech hub, including the hotbed regions of Biotech Bay and Biotech Beach, California always has companies looking to hire. Here are a few pharmas and biotechs that are hiring, in no particular order.
- Amgen: There are dozens of jobs listed in Thousand Oaks, home to Amgen’s headquarters, as well as in South San Francisco.
- Gilead: Gilead has a range of open roles listed in Foster City, including scientist, research associate and medical affairs roles.
- Lilly: Lilly has a handful of open roles in San Diego, Los Angeles and Redwood City.
- Recursion: Recursion is seeking a senior scientist, in vivo pharmacology and a financial reporting manager.
- RefleXion: RefleXion has two open engineering roles.
- Terray: Terray Therapeutics has several open jobs including senior scientist, synthetic chemistry and associate scientist, preclinical development – protein biophysics.
- Takeda: Takeda has a handful of jobs in Thousand Oaks, including several summer internships.
